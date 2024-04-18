Iran-born French filmmaker Mehran Tamadon’s The Last Days Of The Hospital won the inaugural €20,000 Eurimages co-production development award at Visions du Réel’s industry awards last night (April 17).
The documentary is set in a French psychiatric hospital where patients begin taking on jobs in the ward amid a health sector crisis.
A second €20,000 Eurimages co-production development award – focused on supporting Ukrainian projects - went to Fixing The War from Vadym Ilkov and Clare Stronge, about the importance of journalists.
The Visions Sud Et Award was given to the Columbian documentary The Shadow Of Yolüja by Hanz Rippe Gabriel. The film, which is awarded €10,300, follows the Wayuu indigenous community who perform a ritual to say goodbye to their ancestors.
The jury in charge of the pitching and work in progress prizes comprised Kristy Matheson, BFI festivals head; Rémi Burah, CEO and selection committee member at ARTE France Cinema, and Lisa Chanoff Kleiner, co-founder at Catapult Film Fund.
Winners in these strands included Bob Gallagher’s The Life Of Tipu which took home the Xe award of €5,200 for his film about Irish-Bangladeshi artist Salvatore of Lucan who reconnects with his father.
The Lightdox award was presented to Pablo Lozano’s At Least To See The Ocean about a 14-year-old girl in the Dominican Republic who puts on a play exploring violence in the Caribbean.
A total of 16 projects were awarded prizes across VdRPitching, VdR Work in Progress and VdR Rough Cut Lab strands.
Visions de Réel industry winners 2024
Eurimages Co-production Development award
The Last Days Of The Hospital (Fr-Switz)
Dir. Mehran Tamadon
Special Eurimages Co-production Development award
Fixing The War (Ukr-Ire)
Dirs. Vadym Ilkov and Clare Stronge
Visions Sud Et Award
The Shadow Of Yolüja (Col)
Dir. Hanz Rippe Gabriel
Xe Award
Life Of Tipu (Ind-Ire)
Dir. Bob Gallagher
The Party Film Sales award
Dreams Of The Wild Oaks (Iran-Sp-Fr)
Dir. Marjan Khosravi
Lightdox award
At Least To See The Ocean (Dom Rep)
Dir. Pablo Lozano
Unifrance Doc Award in partnership with TitraFilm
Dreams Of The Wild Oaks (Iran-Sp-Fr)
Dir. Marjan Khosravi
RTS award
She Wrestles (US)
Dir. Charles Fairbanks
TËNK Post-production award
Beyond The Fold (US-Ire-UK)
Dir. Ross McClean
TËNK Opening Scenes award
Mawtini (Switz)
Dir. Tabarak Allah Abbas
Raggioverde Subtitling award
The Myth Of Mahmoud (Qat)
Dirs. Shaima Al Tamimi, Mayar Hamdan
Downtown Studios award
The Myth Of Mahmoud (Qat)
Dirs. Shaima Al Tamimi, Mayar Hamdan
Cannes Docs award
Magnetic Letters (Phil-Fr-Ger)
Dir. Demie Dangla
DOK Leipzig award
Pratopia (Neth)
Dir. Sean Ali Wang
DAE Encouragement award
Pratopia (Neth)
Dir. Sean Ali Wang
No Nation Films award
TAU (Geo-Ger)
Dir. Timofey Stekolshuk
