Iran-born French filmmaker Mehran Tamadon’s The Last Days Of The Hospital won the inaugural €20,000 Eurimages co-production development award at Visions du Réel’s industry awards last night (April 17).

The documentary is set in a French psychiatric hospital where patients begin taking on jobs in the ward amid a health sector crisis.

A second €20,000 Eurimages co-production development award – focused on supporting Ukrainian projects - went to Fixing The War from Vadym Ilkov and Clare Stronge, about the importance of journalists.

The Visions Sud Et Award was given to the Columbian documentary The Shadow Of Yolüja by Hanz Rippe Gabriel. The film, which is awarded €10,300, follows the Wayuu indigenous community who perform a ritual to say goodbye to their ancestors.

The jury in charge of the pitching and work in progress prizes comprised Kristy Matheson, BFI festivals head; Rémi Burah, CEO and selection committee member at ARTE France Cinema, and Lisa Chanoff Kleiner, co-founder at Catapult Film Fund.

Winners in these strands included Bob Gallagher’s The Life Of Tipu which took home the Xe award of €5,200 for his film about Irish-Bangladeshi artist Salvatore of Lucan who reconnects with his father.

The Lightdox award was presented to Pablo Lozano’s At Least To See The Ocean about a 14-year-old girl in the Dominican Republic who puts on a play exploring violence in the Caribbean.

A total of 16 projects were awarded prizes across VdRPitching, VdR Work in Progress and VdR Rough Cut Lab strands.

Visions de Réel industry winners 2024

Eurimages Co-production Development award

The Last Days Of The Hospital (Fr-Switz)

Dir. Mehran Tamadon

Special Eurimages Co-production Development award

Fixing The War (Ukr-Ire)

Dirs. Vadym Ilkov and Clare Stronge

Visions Sud Et Award

The Shadow Of Yolüja (Col)

Dir. Hanz Rippe Gabriel

Xe Award

Life Of Tipu (Ind-Ire)

Dir. Bob Gallagher

The Party Film Sales award

Dreams Of The Wild Oaks (Iran-Sp-Fr)

Dir. Marjan Khosravi

Lightdox award

At Least To See The Ocean (Dom Rep)

Dir. Pablo Lozano

Unifrance Doc Award in partnership with TitraFilm

Dreams Of The Wild Oaks (Iran-Sp-Fr)

Dir. Marjan Khosravi

RTS award

She Wrestles (US)

Dir. Charles Fairbanks

TËNK Post-production award

Beyond The Fold (US-Ire-UK)

Dir. Ross McClean

TËNK Opening Scenes award

Mawtini (Switz)

Dir. Tabarak Allah Abbas

Raggioverde Subtitling award

The Myth Of Mahmoud (Qat)

Dirs. Shaima Al Tamimi, Mayar Hamdan

Downtown Studios award

The Myth Of Mahmoud (Qat)

Dirs. Shaima Al Tamimi, Mayar Hamdan

Cannes Docs award

Magnetic Letters (Phil-Fr-Ger)

Dir. Demie Dangla

DOK Leipzig award

Pratopia (Neth)

Dir. Sean Ali Wang

DAE Encouragement award

Pratopia (Neth)

Dir. Sean Ali Wang

No Nation Films award

TAU (Geo-Ger)

Dir. Timofey Stekolshuk