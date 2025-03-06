Swiss documentary festival Visions du Réel (VdR) has unveiled the 28 projects to be presented across four categories at its 2025 VdR-Industry section, taking place April 6-9.

Among 14 projects in development selected for VdR–Pitching are Sarvnik Kaur’s Disruption, which uses a board game to explore climate change, corporate greed, and identity. Kaur’s previous film Against The Tide won the special jury prize at Sundance in 2023

Also being showcased is France’s Mariana Otero, whose History Of A Secret played at VdR in 2023. Her new project From One Body to Another sees her collaborate with 10 visually impaired adults with mental health issues.

Canada’s Justine Harbonnier takes part with La Simulation, which follows 3,000 students participating in a simulation of the UN General Assembly. Her previous film Caiti Blues played in Cannes’ ACID sidebar.

Additionally, six projects in finishing stages will be presented at the VdR–Work In Progress, with four apiece selected for the VdR–Rough Cut Lab, and the VdR–Development Lab, which supports projects in early creative and production planning from the Global South.

Female directors or co-directors comprise 75% of the industry projects, with 48% of projects directed by first-time filmmakers.

Prizes worth a combined CHF 80,000 ($90,000) will be awarded by three juries featuring Field of Vision’s Sarah Choi, the Berlinale’s Michael Stütz and Arizona Distribution’s Bénédicte Thomas.

Alice Burgin, head of industry at Visions du Réel, said of this year’s line-up: “If we can talk about a unifying factor, it must be the incredible determination of these directors and their production teams, working in increasingly complex conditions, to bring us powerful stories and strong cinematic approaches that offer us another prism in which to see the world - one which is creative, brave, passionate and even hopeful.”

Visions du Réel runs April 4-13

VdR–Industry projects 2025

VdR–Pitching

A Nature Documentary On Dying Birds (Finland)

Dir. Mina Laamo

Prods: Mina Laamo, Sini Hormio (Koko Production Ltd)

All That Remains (Palestine)

Dir. Jumana Manna

Prods: Jumana Manna (Independant)

Anamiga (France)

Dir. Raphaële Benisty, Anamiga Joseph

Prods: Julie Perris (Zadig Productions)

Ashes Settling In Layers On The Surface (Ukraine, France)

Dir. Zoya Laktionova

Prods: Natalia Libet (2Brave Productions), Victor Ede (Cinephage)

Call Me When The Wind Blows (Switzerland, Paraguay)

Dir. Arami Ullón

Prods: Aline Schmid (Beauvoir Films)

Disruption (India, France)

Dir. Sarvnik Kaur

Prods: Monisha Thyagarajan, Apoorva Bakshi (Awedacious Originals), Quentin Laurent (Les Films de l’oeil sauvage)

Entre Rios (Argentina)

Dir. Jonathan Perel

Prods: Jonathan Perel (Independant)

Flotsam (United Kingdom, Scotland)

Dir. Isa Rao

Prods: Nadira Murray (Sylph Productions), John Archer (Hopscotch Films)

From A Body To Another (France, Belgium)

Dir. Mariana Otero

Prods: Carine Chichkowsky (Survivance), Carine Ruszniewski (GoGoGo Films), Hanne Phlypo (Clin d’oeil films)

I Eat With Two Hearts (France, Belgium)

Dir. Natyvel Pontalier

Prods: Mathilde Raczymow (Les Films du Bilboquet), Cyril Bibas (Centre Vidéo de Bruxelles)

Salut Robert (United States)

Dir. Laura Israel

Prods: Ryan Krivoshey (Correspondent Productions)

The Big Boom (Switzerland)

Dir. Gabriel Tejedor

Prods: Susanne Guggenberger (Mira Film Basel)

The Simulation (Canada)

Dir. Justine Harbonnier

Prods: Line Sander Egede (TAK films)

Time Hunter (United States, Germany, Namibia)

Dir. Daniel Chein, Mushiva

Prods: David Felix Sutcliffe, Daniel Chein (Waypoint Pictures), Thomas Kaske (Seera Films), Joel Haikali (Joe Vision Production)

Welfare (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Dir. Adéla Komrzý

Prods: Nina Numankadić (Marina Films), Vít Komrzý (Universal Production Partners), Peter Kerekes (Kerekes Film)

VdR–Work in Progress

Alea Jacarandas (France, Algeria)

Dir. Hassen Ferhani

Prods: Eugénie Michel-Villette (Les Films du Bilboquet), Oualid Baha (Tact Production), Karim Moussaoui (Guelta Production)

Emergency Measures (Brazil)

Dir. André Bomfim

Production: Gustavo Rosa de Moura (Mira Filmes), Alessandra Orofino (Peri)

In Cod We Trust by (Norway, Finland)

Dir. Guro Saniola Bjerk

Prods: Benedikte Bredesen (f(x) produksjoner AS), Pasi Hakkio (Wacky Tie Films)

Jaripeo (United States, France)

Dir. Efraín Mojica, Rebecca Zweig

Prods: Sarah Strunin (Jaripeo Documentary LLC), Carine Chichkowsky (Survivance)

Memory (Russia, France, Netherlands)

Dir. Vladlena Sandu

Prods: Yanna Buryak (Mimesis), Ludovic Henry (Limitless), Raymond van der Kaaij (Revolver)

Put Your Soul On Your Hand And Walk (France, Palestine, Iran)

Dir. Sepideh Farsi

Prods: Javad Djavahery (Rêves d’Eau Productions), Annie Ohayon-Dekel (24images)

VdR–Rough Cut Lab

A Distant Call (Indonesia, United Kingdom, France)

Dir. Andrea Suwito

Prods: Finbar Somers (Umbra Motion Picture Company), Mandy Marahimin (Talamedia), Xavier Rocher (La Fabrica Nocturna)

Field Notes (Germany)

Dir. Daniel Asadi Faezi, Mila Zhluktenko

Prods: Alex Gerbaulet (pong film)

Strange Sea (Georgia, Azerbaijan)

Dir. Lala Aliyeva

Prods: Aysel Akhundova (Yaman Film)

The End Of Times (Colombia)

Dir. Juan David Cárdenas, Bibiana Rojas Gómez

Prods: Luis David Esguerra Cifuentes (Bruma Cine), Juan David Cárdenas (Allegro Films)

VdR–Development Lab

Eleven Ears (India)

Dir. Yashaswini Sidlipur Raghunandan

Prods: Yashaswini Sidlipur Raghunandan

P Versus NP (Colombia)

Dir. Ricardo Rodriguez Osorio (Colombia)

Prods: Fausto Tapias (Pivote Films)

Rising Sun (Democratic Republic of Congo, Belgium)

Dir. Mickael-Sltan Mbanza

Prods: Petna Katondolo (Alkebu Film Productions), Rosa Spaliviero (Twenty Nine Studio & Production)

Sukhte-del (Iran)

Dir. Maryam Tafakory

Prods: Maryam Tafakory