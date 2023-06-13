Visit Films has boarded worldwide sales on Edge Of Everything ahead of its world premiere at Filmest München, which runs June 23-July 1.

Los Angeles-based writer-director duo Sophia Sabella and Pablo Feldman make their feature debut on the story about Abby, a girl on the cusp of turning 15 who is at a delicate moment in life, straddling the line between childhood and adulthood.

When her mother dies, Abby is forced to move in with her father and his younger girlfriend. Feeling alone in the world and struggling to process her loss, she explores new personas, drugs and sexual experiences on the path to finding her place in life.

Sabella and Feldman co-wrote the screenplay on the Sultana Films and More Avenue production in association with Near Future.

Sierra McCormick, Jason Butler Harner, Ryan Simpkins, Dominique Gayle, Nadezhda Amé, Sabina Friedman-Seitz and Emily Robinson star in Edge Of Everything, which also features Drew Scheid, Anthony Del Negro and Mike Manning.

Producers are Jolene Mendes, Rabia Sultana, Sabella, and Feldman. Todd Traina, Robert Girard, Jason Jurgens, James Locke and Samuel Glick served as executive producers.

Sabella and Feldman said, “We’re thrilled to be working with Visit Films to introduce Edge Of Everything to the world. Set in our hometown outside San Francisco, it is an incredibly personal story inspired by our teenage years.

”We were lucky enough to shoot in many of the most memorable locations in town: our high school drama building, the local dive bar, Sophia’s childhood home and the streets and parking lots that served as a backdrop for our daily — and often nightly — escapades. We appreciate the care and consideration that Visit Films puts into releasing independent film and know that Edge of Everything could not be in better hands.”

Visit president Ryan Kampe added, “Sabella and Feldman have masterfully told the story of that moment in all of our lives, when we change but don’t recognise it ourselves. It often takes a few mistakes until we land on our feet. Abby in the film, is a mirror to all of us and McCormick nails a performance that is both confident and vulnerable.”