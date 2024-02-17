VMI Worldwide has boarded worldwide sales on the high finance satire Discussion Materials starring Tom Blyth from The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes.

Alfredo Barrios Jr. directed the existential tale about a former ice hockey player turned junior banker who navigates life at an investment bank following the death of a managing director.

The feature is based on Bill Keenan’s memoir Discussion Materials: Tales Of A Rookie Wall Street Investment Banker. Keenan, Howard Baldwin, Karen Baldwin, Andrew Sugerman, Doug Ellin, and William J. Immerman serve as producers.

Blyth portrayed the young Coriolanus Snow in the Hunger Games prequel and his credits include MGM+ series Billy The Kid.

VMI Worldwide COO, productions and acquisitions Jessica Bennett negotiated the deal with Howard Baldwin, Karen Baldwin, and Keenan.

“Tom gives a hilarious performance navigating the world of investment banking under the scrutiny of overachieving corporate miscreants,” said Bennett.

VMI Worldwide’s Berlin sales roster includes Brendan Gabriel Murphy’s completed psychological thriller Fluxx starring Tyrese Gibson and Shelley Hennig; and completed comedy Chosen Family with Heather Graham.