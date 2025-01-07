Voltage Pictures has taken a majority stake in fellow international sales and finance company The Exchange as it continues to expand operations.

Under the new structure, Brian O’Shea will remain CEO of The Exchange and focus on creative strategy and expanding the slate of projects. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Voltage COO Sarah Dunn will oversee day-to-day operations, and Alexandra Cocean has been promoted to president of global sales and distribution, working across both companies to integrate their films.

Screen understands worldwide sales and distribution president Nat McCormick has left The Exchange.

Voltage CEO Nicolas Chartier announced the development and said the opportunity to combine Voltage’s “operational strength and production expertise with The Exchange’s entrepreneurial acumen” would create a platform to grow the global footprint.

“This partnership allows us to supercharge The Exchange, enabling Brian to focus on creating great films while Voltage supports the back office and infrastructure,” said Chartier. “We are always looking for ways to expand and grow, and acquiring more companies and libraries has always been at the top of my list.”

O’Shea called the merger “a natural evolution”, adding: “Combining the creative and commercial strengths of Voltage and The Exchange positions us to deliver more ambitious projects and better serve our partners worldwide. With Sarah and Alexandra stepping into key leadership roles, I’m confident this partnership will unlock new opportunities and elevate what both companies can achieve together.”

Ron Levin of Levin Law Corp represented Voltage Pictures in the transaction. Eric Harbert of Raskin Law LLP represented The Exchange.

Founded in 2005, Voltage Pictures has built a slate featuring best picture Oscar winner The Hurt Locker, I Feel Pretty, Dallas Buyers Club, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile, and the After YA franchise. Upcoming titles include Nick Cassavetes’ Marked Men, Stolen Girl starring Kate Beckinsale and Scott Eastwood, and Under Fire with Dylan Sprouse and Mason Gooding.

Established in 2011, The Exchange has built a library of 150 titles including Andrew Niccol’s I, Object starring Anna Faris and Karl Urban, Stephanie Laing’s Tow with Rose Byrne and Octavia Spencer, Brad Anderson’s World-Breaker starring Luke Evans and Milla Jovovich, and Sean Ellis’s The Cut starring Orlando Bloom.