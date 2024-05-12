Voltage Pictures launches Cannes sales this week on the motor racing drama Faster, which is currently shooting in France.

Radar Films’ Clément Miserez and Matthieu Wart are producing the project, which is called Rapide in France, where Universal has targeted a February 2025 theatrical release.

Morgan S. Dalibert, whose credits include AKA, directs the story starring French influencer Paola Locatelli from Netflix’s Dangerous Liaisons as Max, a speed freak who loves karting and dreams of winning the Formula 1 championship.

Conquering every junior competition, at the age of 17 she realises the professional racing world remains a fortress, reluctant to welcome a female driver into its male-dominated ranks.

However Max finds an unexpected mentor in a washed-up former driver (Alban Lenoir), at the same time as she gets drawn towards her fiercest rival Will (Rik Kleve).

As the dynamic with Will becomes something deeper, Max must decide whether to chase the championship at any cost or risk it all for love. The cast includes Tchéky Karyo.

Miserez said, “After the phenomenal success of AKA, we wanted to reteam with Morgan Dalibert and Alban Lenoir, the perfect complement to accompany our heroine, Paola Locatelli, in this coming-of-age action romance set in the world of Formula 1. We are very proud to have the Alpine F1 team partnering with us on this magnificent adventure.”

“It took me 30 years of working in film in Los Angeles to find our first French movie to be part of. Never say never,” said Voltage founder Nic Chartier. “Just like I wanted to be a pilot after watching Top Gun when I was a kid, I hope one young woman will get the drive to survive and become a Formula 1 pilot after watching this film.”