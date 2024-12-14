Warner Bros has set a February 13, 2026, release for Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights.

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi star in the adaptation of Emily Bronte’s novel. MRC and Robbie’s LuckyChap are producing.

Fennell will write and direct the mid-19th century gothic tale of obsession and desire between Cathy Earnshaw and Heathcliff.

Warner Bros prevailed in a fierce bidding war for Fennell’s follow-up to Saltburn, reportedly paying around $80m for rights.

Netflix had previously tried to take Wuthering Heights off the table with a $150m bid that was rejected by Fennell and Robbie, who wanted a theatrical release.

The cast includes Hong Chau, Alison Oliver, and Shazad Latif. Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara’s LuckyChap has a multi-year first look feature film deal with Warner Bros. The companies collaborated on last year’s mega-hit Barbie.