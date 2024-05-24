UK-based Black cinema distributor and supporter We Are Parable has teamed up with the Jamaican Film and Television Association (Jafta) for the third iteration of Shot List showcasing Black and Caribbean filmmakers based in the UK.

The event, which takes place in Kingston, Jamaica on Sunday (May 26), includes screenings, masterclasses and panel discussions. This year’s edition is also supported by James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli through Eon Productions.

Earlier this year, the Jamaican government launched a $1bn fund for filmmakers through the Jamaican Screen Development Initiative.

Jafta president Saeed Thomas said: ”This is a special year for film in Jamaica as it is the launch of the Jamaican Screen Development Initiative which aims to support and strengthen the local screen-based industries by providing a pool of funds accessible for the completion of eligible screen-based projects across various stages of development.”

Saeed will also be one of the industry panellists at Shot List 2024 along with Adrian Lopez, Renae Williams, Sosessia Kelly and Kim “Kim Fries” Morris.

Last year’s Shot List was attended by over 700 people and included a masterclass from Adjani Salmon, Bafta TV winner for Dreaming Whilst Black and a former Screen Star of Tomorrow.