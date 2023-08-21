Wendy Ide, part of Screen International’s team of critics, is replacing Mark Kermode as chief critic at UK newspaper The Observer.



Ide will continue to write reviews for Screen International.

Screen’s executive editor, reviews and new talent, Fionnuala Halligan said: “We at Screen are absolutely delighted by Wendy’s appointment at The Observer. It’s so well deserved. She is, and remains, a key member of our reviews team on whose judgment, and elegant consideration, of independent cinema we rely.

”Wendy will continue to travel extensively for Screen, discovering and communicating cinema for our discerning readers. She is a vital part of our team. More ways of reading Wendy Ide’s criticism can only be a good thing for cinema.

“We are also delighted that The Observer has appointed a female lead critic for the first time in its history. We have long championed female voices on the reviews team at Screen international, which is managed and edited and led by women. ”

Ide, who has been writing regularly for the newspaper for the past seven years, said: “I grew up in Birmingham reading [previous Observer critic] Philip French’s elegantly erudite reviews and used his encyclopaedic references as a map to explore new worlds of cinema. And it has been a joy to work alongside Mark Kermode since 2016. His knowledge, passion, generosity and boundless curiosity have been a constant inspiration.”

Speaking to The Observer, Kermode added: “Wendy’s a brilliant writer and I am thrilled she will be taking over. She has a sharp eye and can even file copy direct from the film festivals, which is something I could never do.”

Kermode announced his departure this weekend after 10 years in the role.