In further signs for cautious optimism Writers Guild Of America (WGA) has said it continued to exchange proposals with Alliance Of Motion Picture And Television Producers (AMPTP) last week and the parties will continue to meet this week.

WGA posted the note to members on its website without talking about specifics as the talks are operating ostensibly under a media blackout.

“Last Friday, 102 days after they walked away from the bargaining table and put us out on strike, the AMPTP offered responses to our proposals in all work areas,” WGA’s note on August 18 read. “We met this week and continued to exchange proposals. We will continue to meet next week.

“Thank you for the many messages of support and solidarity as we talk with the AMPTP. As always, be skeptical of rumors from third parties, knowing that the Guild will communicate when we think there is something of significance to report.”

Last week the union issued a damning report which took Netflix, Disney and Amazon to task for the growing power base of streamers and called for government regulation.

On Saturday SAG-AFTRA announced it will unite with AFL-CIO (American Federation Of Labor And Congress Of Industrial Organizations) and its affiliates from across the United States and across industries for a national day of solidarity on Tuesday (August 22).

“In this “Summer of Strikes,” working Americans everywhere are fighting for fair contracts, better compensation, safe working conditions and protections from encroaching technology,” a union statement read. “Together, we are showing corporate America that when we fight, we win!”

On Friday SAG-AFTRA announced a nationwide poll by Data For Progress which revealed more than two-thirds of respondents said they supported the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. There were 1,124 respondents polled from August 3-5 and weighted to represent likely voters by age, gender, education, race, geography and voting history.

When asked about the unions’ individual demands, between 72% and 87% agreed on the stance over compensation, and limits to AI use, among other issues.

Monday picketing in Los Angeles by SAG-AFTRA and WGA has been cancelled due to the unprecedented tropical storm Hilary which is expected to make landfall in southern California on Sunday and continue through Monday.(