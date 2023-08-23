Hollywood was on tenterhooks on Wednesday after the Writers Guild of America (WGA) rejected an offer by studios and streamers to end the ongoing strike, fuelling fears of prolonged industrial action.

In the latest twist in a work stoppage which has now run for 114 days, the Guild responded angrily (see below) on Tuesday night to a memo sent to the media by the Hollywood companies’ negotiator Alliance Of Motion Picture And Television Producers (AMPTP).

The document made public for the first time what AMPTP called a “comprehensive package” of proposals offered to the union on August 11, a significant date which marked the official resumption of talks since negotiations initially broke down on May 1, triggering the strike.

The memo followed a meeting earlier on Tuesday between WGA negotiators and AMPTP top negotiator Carol Lombardini, Disney CEO Bob Iger, chairman of NBCUniversal Studio Group & chief content officer Donna Langley, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, and Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav. WGA said Hollywood companies had requested the meeting on Monday.

Later on Tuesday night WGA issued its own statement to members and took the studios and streamers to task for what it described as a ploy to make the union “cave” in the negotiations process.

The publication of the memo broke a media blackout agreed upon by both sides when they sat down on August 11.

It has also shattered an apparent détente between the sides, who had continued to meet since that date in what was increasingly being seen by the industry as cause for cautious optimism.

Observers speculated AMPTP issued the memo to seize the initiative and added that the ploy had backfired, potentially undoing any goodwill that had been achieved in recent weeks and prolonging the strike.

Read the full email sent to WGA members on Tuesday night below: