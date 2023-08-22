Hollywood’s ongoing actors’ and writers’ strikes mean the fall festival vibe will be markedly different this year, with few if any stars expected to take water taxis to the Lido, wave at cheering crowds in downtown Toronto or rub shoulders with the fleece-and-denim brigade in Telluride.
SAG-AFTRA’s strike rules have put the kibosh in most cases on talent promoting, let alone shooting, films. That means no red carpets, no interviews, and no posting on social media by A-listers or any actors trumpeting new work from most studios and all streamers. In short, the stars are by and large expected to stay away from the fall festivals. Venice runs August 30-September 9; Telluride August 31-September 4; and Toronto September 7-17.
Whereas SAG-AFTRA has imposed a blanket ban on members participating in production or promoting work from “struck companies” — namely those that were signatories to its 2020 Minimum Basic Agreement, which is yet to be renewed, hence the strike — the guild has allowed independent productions to apply for interim agreements granting permission for actors to shoot and promote films.
Michael Mann’s anticipated Venice world premiere Ferrari, hailing from the independent space and tied to North American distributor Neon — which like Lionsgate and A24 is not a “struck” company — has got an interim agreement.
This means stars Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz could strut their stuff in Venice. However, while Screen International understands that outcome initially looked possible, in reality it now seems unlikely.
At time of writing, with the SAG-AFTRA strike stretching to more than 30 days and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) approaching 110 days of industrial action, there were signs of a backlash against interim agreements. (Note: WGA has not issued interim agreements and its rules forbid all members from working or promoting during the strike.) Nobody wants to be snapped by the paps decked out in expensive garments and flashing their dazzling Hollywood smiles while striking union members are walking picket lines in the blazing heat of Los Angeles and New York, struggling to afford their health insurance.
Standing in solidarity
Bradley Cooper came out early to say he was happy for Netflix to premiere Maestro in Venice but preferred to stay away in solidarity with his fellow actors and writers. As the film’s director, Cooper was well within his rights to attend — the Directors Guild of America signed a new three-year deal with the Hollywood companies in June — but has chosen not to do so.
While the actors’ union has not returned to the negotiating table with studios representative Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) since it went on strike on July 14, the WGA and AMPTP had reconvened several times by the second half of August. According to sources, AMPTP counter-proposals and WGA responses have gone back and forth amid signs that studio and streamer CEOs have been getting antsy. After all, there are only so many times your average media mogul can plead macro-economic headwinds as a barrier to meeting union demands while they continue to enjoy multi-million-dollar annual compensation packages.
It would be instructive to add that everything can change overnight, in which case — hallelujah! Cooler heads say it might take a while longer to resolve these strikes, with the parties far apart on key terms (see below). Estimates for when the magical handshakes might materialise range from September to November.
Despite all this, the selections at Venice and Toronto look very strong (Telluride tries to keep its roster secret although it is understood Netflix’s Nyad, Rustin and El Conde, Focus Features’ The Holdovers and Ethan Hawke’s Wildcat are among the crop heading to the Rockies).
The thinking among the studios and distributors seems to be that while there may be a lack of on-screen talent, that is no reason to postpone premieres. The world’s press and critics descend on fall festivals in numbers, eager to see and hear which Oscar and Bafta contenders everybody will talk about for the next six months. The studios value the buzz from these festivals.
At time of press, just a single title had been pulled from one of the trifecta, and that was erstwhile Venice opening night selection Challengers, Luca Guadagnino’s R-rated tennis love triangle headlined by Zendaya at Amazon-owned MGM. The studio pushed the release into 2024, secure in its conviction that it needed its star and her 185 million Instagram followers to give it a lift.
If Challengers is the only film that is yanked from the fall festival schedule, the consensus seems to be that Venice, Telluride and Toronto will be in good shape.
Awards consultants and their studio and streamer clients are expecting to fly in directors and producers, who can always be relied on to speak eloquently about their work. On top of that, the anticipated actor no-show presents greater opportunities for the craftspeople to take centre stage and promote their work. Screen has heard one company is turning over its Venice hotel rooms to the heads of department on its films, a move no-one is likely to begrudge.
The question is whether companies will start to push awards contenders into 2024, preferring to wait out the industrial action and return once the coast is clear. At time of writing, there had been rumours Warner Bros would do this with Dune: Part Two — another Zendaya film, although one where she is not the dominant marketing angle given Timothée Chalamet is the lead among a starry cast; the crafts will offer plenty to admire too.
The studio’s musical version of The Color Purple has also been reported in the US trade press as a possible holdover for 2024. For now, however, the Warner Bros films are set to open in November and December, as are Searchlight Pictures’ Venice entry Poor Things from Yorgos Lanthimos, Taika Waititi’s Toronto entry Next Goal Wins and Andrew Haigh’s All Of Us Strangers starring Paul Mescal.
Late-year releases offer a buffer amid all the strike confusion. Awards season sources say should the SAG-AFTRA and WGA disputes remain unresolved by mid-September once the three big fall festivals are finished, decisions will have to be made about release dates. By then, distribution and awards teams will have a better understanding of how their films have played, and they will lean in further to scrutinise the rest of the awards season runway.
The hope is that directors, crafts teams (and influential awards season pundits) start the publicity ball rolling and when the strikes end, the stars and writers join the conversation. But then again, this is Hollywood, where nobody knows anything.
Guide to the strikes
What the unions want (and how AMPTP responded)
The Writers Guild of America strike is in its fourth month (as of mid-August), while SAG-AFTRA is in its second. Both unions say the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) had not met each of their demands for a new three-year contract (Minimum Basic Agreement, known as an MBA).
Besides increases in basic pay and benefits, the unions’ most contentious demands and AMPTP’s latest known counteroffers are listed below. SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP have not reconvened since their talks broke down on July 13.
WGA’s negotiating committee estimated it would cost Hollywood companies an additional $429m a year were they to agree to the proposed contract terms. US financial services company Moody’s has estimated the Hollywood companies would pay an additional $450m-$600m a year if they acceded to all three guilds’ demands. The Directors Guild of America signed a new contract in June.
WGA demands (as of May 1)
Minimum pay levels
WGA demands: 6% general wage increase in year one, 5% in year two, 5% in year three.
AMPTP response: 4%, 3%, 2% (one-time increase to most residual bases of 2% or 2.5%).
Viewership-based streaming residuals (royalties)
WGA demands: Establish a viewership-based residual — in addition to existing fixed residual — to reward programmes with greater viewership. Require transparency regarding programme views.
AMPTP response: Rejected.
Preserving the writers’ room
WGA demands: Minimum staff of six writers for a series (including four writer/producers).
AMPTP response: Rejected.
Regulation of artificial intelligence (AI)
WGA demands: Regulate use of AI on MBA-covered projects. AI cannot write or rewrite literary material; cannot be used as source material; and MBA-covered material cannot be used to train AI.
AMPTP response: Offering annual meetings to monitor and discuss advancements in technology.
SAG-AFTRA demands (as of July 13)
Minimum pay levels
SAG-AFTRA demands: 11% general wage increase in year one, 4% in year two, 4% in year three.
AMPTP response: 5%, 4%, 3.5%.
Viewership-based streaming residuals (royalties)
SAG-AFTRA demands: Establish comprehensive plan for actors to share in streaming revenue as current business model has eroded longstanding residuals income.
AMPTP response: Rejected.
SAG-AFTRA says it then demanded actors receive 2% of revenue attributed to each show. AMPTP says the 2% demand has come up a number of times and it rejected the proposal.
Regulation of AI
SAG-AFTRA demands: Establish a comprehensive set of provisions to protect human-created work and require informed consent and fair compensation when a “digital replica” is made of a performer, or when their voice, likeness or performance will be substantially changed using AI.
AMPTP response: Group claims to have agreed to a comprehensive set of provisions requiring informed consent and fair compensation when a “digital replica” is made of a performer, or when the performer’s voice, likeness or performance will be substantially changed using AI.
SAG-AFTRA has said AMPTP’s proposals would allow Hollywood to scan a background performer’s image for one day’s pay and use it in perpetuity.
No comments yet