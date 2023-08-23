The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has rejected an offer by studios and streamers to end the ongoing strike and hit out at their tactics.

The development comes just hours after studios and streamers made their “comprehensive package” public.

Earlier this week, an email from studio bosses was sent to the WGA with a view to terminate the strikes.

However, the deal has been rejected, with the WGA Negotiating Committee calling it a ploy to get them to “cave”.

Read the full email sent to members on Monday below: