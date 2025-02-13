Update, February 13 10.40 GMT: Screen has confirmed that Karla Sofia Gascon will not be attending the Bafta Film Awards this Sunday, February 16.



Gascon is nominated for best actress in a leading role; but has been largely absent from the awards circuit since the discovery of her past derogatory social media posts at the end of last month.

Netflix remains in contact with Gascon’s team.

Original story: Nominees Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and Timothee Chalamet are among the actors confirmed to attend the Bafta Film Awards this Sunday, February 16; fellow nominee Karla Sofia Gascon, however, is not expected to attend.

Emilia Perez star Gascon is not among Bafta’s list of confirmed attendees, despite being nominated for best actress in a leading role. Gascon’s awards campaign has been mired in controversy since the discovery at the end of last month of derogatory social media posts on a range of topics. She has been largely absent from the awards circuit since the posts were widely shared online.

Her co-stars Gomez and Zoe Saldana, both nominated for best actress in a supporting role, will attend the ceremony as award presenters; and writer-director and four-time nominee Jacques Audiard will also be in attendance.

Twenty-one of the 24 acting nominees are confirmed to attend the ceremony, with Gascon, Sing Sing’s Clarence Maclin and The Last Showgirl’s Jamie Lee Curtis not confirmed.

For its 20th anniversary, Letitia Wright and James McAvoy will present the rising star award. Both actors are previous winners – Wright in 2019 and McAvoy for the first award in 2006 – as well as being Screen Stars of Tomorrow from 2012 and 2004.

Other top UK names walking the red carpet on Sunday evening will include Hugh Grant and Ralph Fiennes, both nominated for actor in a leading role; Andrea Arnold, nominated for outstanding British film for Bird; actress in a leading role nominee Cynthia Erivo; Dev Patel, nominated for outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer for Monkey Man; and Kate Winslet, nominated as producer of outstanding British film nominee Lee, in which she stars.

Kneecap trio JJ Ó Dochartaigh, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh and Naoise Ó Cairealláin are all on the list to attend, as is the film’s writer-director Rich Peppiatt, with Kneecap up for six awards.

Bafta president the Prince of Wales and his wife the Princess of Wales will not be in attendance. The Prince has recorded a video message to be played at the ceremony; he recorded the message on a visit to the London Screen Academy this week, where he met film students.

Confirmed presenters on the night include actor in a leading role nominee Colman Domingo (Sing Sing); Leo Woodall; rising star nominee Marisa Abela; Pamela Anderson; and A Real Pain writer-director-star Jesse Eisenberg.

Warwick Davis was previously announced as recipient of this year’s Bafta Fellowship, with UK cinema charity MediCinema receiving the outstanding British contribution to cinema award.

David Tennant will host the ceremony, which will be broadcast on Sunday evening from 7.00pm GMT on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK.