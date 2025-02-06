WME Independent will commence sales at EFM next week on survival thriller The Nowhere Game in its latest collaboration with Picturestart following the Sundance hit Together.

Kiernan Shipka from The Last Showgirl and Twister and Mckenna Grace from the upcoming Scream 7 and the Ghostbusters franchise will star in the story of two young women on a road trip who are kidnapped and thrust into a horrifying live online survival spectacle as a hunter stalks them in a forest.

David Charbonier and Justin Douglas Powell (upcoming Push, The Djinn, The Boy Behind The Door) will co-direct from a screenplay by Alex Pototsky. WME Independent and UTA Independent Film Group jointly represents US rights.

The screenplay from Pototsky, who has additional projects in development with Picturestart, Fifth Season, and Billy Magnussen’s HappyBad Bungalow, made the 2023 Black List.

WME Independent’s EFM sales roster includes raucous comedy The Shitheads starring Dave Franco, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Peter Dinklage; graphic novel adaptation 100 Nights Of Hero; and Ernest Dickerson’s untitled hitman thriller with Samuel L Jackson and Daveed Diggs.