Glasgow Film Festival’s (GFF) 21st edition will open with the world premiere of John Maclean’s Tornado, starring Tim Roth and Jack Lowden.

The survival thriller, which shot on location in Scotland, is set in 1790s Britain. A woman named Tornado, played by Japanese model and songwriter Kōki, finds herself caught in peril when she and her father’s travelling puppet show cross paths with a ruthless criminal gang. Lionsgate UK will release the film theatrically in the UK and Ireland from May.

GFF closes with the world premiere of Scottish filmmaker Martyn Robertson’s documentary Make It To Munich. The doc follows the remarkable recovery and achievements of a promising teenage footballer from Aberdeenshire after he suffers life-threatening injuries. Another documentary to world premiere is Alex Holmes’ Hill, about the story of father-and-son Formula 1 racers Damon Hill and Graham Hill.

The festival will also host the world premiere of American filmmaker Daniel V Masciari’s debut feature, Stationed At Home, following a solitary taxi driver in 1998, desperate to catch site of the International Space Station, whose plan is derailed.

Several Toronto titles will have their UK premieres at GFF, including Homer’s Odyssey interpretation Uberto Pasolini’s The Return starring Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche; Samir Oliveros’ Luckiest Man In America, a thriller based on a true story of a game-show contestant; and Samuel Van Grinsven’s New Zealand ghost story Went Up The Hill, starring Vicky Krieps.

As per previous years, the only competitive strand is the audience award, which is open to a first or second feature films. Among the 10-strong list is Two To One, an ensemble comedy following a trio of friends as they hatch a get-rich-quick scheme, that stars Sandra Hüller.

Glasgow-born actor James McAvoy and US star Jessica Lange will both appear in in-conversation events, looking back on their careers.

GFF will host nine world premiere features, including four as part of Glasgow FrightFest.

This year’s GFF marks the final one of long-serving festival director Allison Gardner, after more than 30 years at Glasgow Film, the charity that runs the festival and cinema Glasgow Film Theatre.

“I shall be sad that this is my last festival as I’ve had so many magical moments over the years,” said Gardner, “but I know the great work we have done will ensure that audiences, filmmakers and industry colleagues will continue to support what I consider to be the best film festival in the world.”

GFF world premieres

*Part of FrightFest line-up

By The Throat* dir. David Luke Rees

The Doom Busters* dir. Jack Lawrence McHenry

Fear (series) dir. Justin Chadwick (series)

Hearts Of Darkness: The Making Of Final Friday dir. Michael Flesher

Hill dir. Alex Holmes

Make It To Munich dir. Martyn Robertson

Rumpelstiltskin* dir. Andy Edwards

Stationed At Home dir. Daniel V Masciari

Tornado dir. John Maclean

International premieres

The Players dir. Sarah Galea-Davis



Scared To Death dir. Paul Boyd

Audience award