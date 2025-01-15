The world premiere of David Luke Rees’ UK horror thriller By The Throat and Pedro Kos’ feature debut In Our Blood are among the 11 features in the line-up for UK horror and fantasy festival Glasgow FrightFest.
It will take place as part of the Glasgow Film Festivall from March 6-8.
By The Throat tells the story of a housekeeper who is haunted by evil forces and stars Patricia Allison, whose credits include Sex Education.
Further world premieres are Adam Marcus’ documentary Hearts Of Darkness: The Making Of The Final Friday; Jack Lawrence McHenry’s 1940s The Doom Busters; and Andy Edwards’ version of the Brothers Grimm fairytale, Rumplestiltskin.
In Our Blood will make its UK premiere following a launch at Fantasia in 2024. It stars Brittany Ann O’Grady as a filmmaker who teams with a cinematographer to shoot an intimate documentary about reuniting with her mother.
Brazilian-US filmmaker Kos was Oscar-nominated for his short, Lead Me Home, in 2022.
The event is a spin-off of FrightFest, which takes place in London each August.
Glasgow FrightFest 2025 line-up
*Denotes world premiere
Psyche (US), dir. Stephon Stewart`
House Of Ashes (US), dir. Izzy Lee
The Last Sacrifice (UK), dir. Rupert Russell
By The Throat (UK), dir. David Luke Rees*
The Doom Busters (UK), dir. Jack Lawrence McHenry*
In Our Blood (US), dir. Pedro Kos*
A Mother’s Embrace (Bra), dir. Cristian Ponce
Hearts Of Darkness: The Making Of The Final Friday (US), dir. Michael Flesher
The American Backyard (It), dir. Pupi Avati
Scared To Death (US), dir. Paul Boyd
Rumplestiltskin (UK), dir. Andy Edwards*
