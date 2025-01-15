In Our Blood-1HR

Brittany O’Grady in ‘In Our Blood’

The world premiere of David Luke Rees’ UK horror thriller By The Throat and Pedro Kos’ feature debut In Our Blood are among the 11 features in the line-up for UK horror and fantasy festival Glasgow FrightFest.

It will take place as part of the Glasgow Film Festivall from March 6-8.

By The Throat tells the story of a housekeeper who is haunted by evil forces and stars Patricia Allison, whose credits include Sex Education.

Further world premieres are Adam Marcus’ documentary Hearts Of Darkness: The Making Of The Final Friday; Jack Lawrence McHenry’s 1940s The Doom Busters; and Andy Edwards’ version of the Brothers Grimm fairytale, Rumplestiltskin. 

In Our Blood will make its UK premiere following a launch at Fantasia in 2024.  It stars Brittany Ann O’Grady as a filmmaker who teams with a cinematographer to shoot an intimate documentary about reuniting with her mother. 

Brazilian-US filmmaker Kos was Oscar-nominated for his short, Lead Me Home, in 2022. 

The event is a spin-off of FrightFest, which takes place in London each August. 

Glasgow FrightFest 2025 line-up

*Denotes world premiere 

Psyche (US), dir. Stephon Stewart`

House Of Ashes (US), dir. Izzy Lee

The Last Sacrifice (UK), dir. Rupert Russell

By The Throat (UK), dir. David Luke Rees*

The Doom Busters (UK), dir. Jack Lawrence McHenry*

In Our Blood (US), dir. Pedro Kos*

A Mother’s Embrace (Bra), dir. Cristian Ponce

Hearts Of Darkness: The Making Of The Final Friday (US), dir. Michael Flesher

The American Backyard (It), dir. Pupi Avati

Scared To Death (US), dir. Paul Boyd

Rumplestiltskin (UK), dir. Andy Edwards*

