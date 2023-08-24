The 19th edition of Switzerland’s Zurich Film Festival will open with the European premiere of Kristoffer Borgli’s Dream Scenario.

Starring Nicolas Cage, the dark comedy about celebrity culture will open the festival at the Zurich Convention Centre on September 28.

Dream Scenario is produced by A24, alongside Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen’s US firm Square Peg. Borgli will be present at the opening event, alongside Zurich federal council president Alain Berset and city mayor Corine Mauch.

Cage has not been announced as attending; the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike continues to impact the presence of talent at festival premieres and press events.

Dream Scenario will head to Zurich following a world premiere earlier in September in the Platform strand at Toronto International Film Festival. The film follows a hapless family man whose life is turned upside down when millions of strangers suddenly start seeing him in their dreams.

Zurich artistic director Christian Jungen described the film as a “bang-up-to-date comedy about the everyday madness of celebrity culture, which, after all, is often followed by cancel culture.”

Aster and Knudsen produce for Square Peg, alongside Jacob Jaffke and Tyler Campellone. The film is the fourth collaboration between Square Peg and A24, following Hereditary, Midsommar and Beau Is Afraid.

A24 will distribute the film theatrically in the US on November 10, with VVS Films handling the Canadian release and Frenetic Films distributing in Switzerland.

Borgli previously directed dark comedy Sick Of Myself, which debuted in Un Certain Regard at Cannes 2022; and 2017 SXSW entry Drib.

Zurich Film Festival will take place from September 28 to October 8 this year. The full programme will be published on Thursday, September 14.