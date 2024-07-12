Dir: Anne McCabe. Ireland. 2024. 85mins

That magic is in the music becomes a constant refrain throughout Fidil Ghorm, a wholesome, Irish-language heartwarmer that seems tailor-made for rainy afternoon family matinees. The sentimental story of a 10 year-old girl seeking a miracle cure for her gravely ill father has few surprises in store. The combination of some picturesque County Donegal locations, toe-tapping music and an engaging central performance from newcomer Edith Lawlor still make for a pleasant, old-fashioned drama that might fare best as home viewing.

Anne McCabe, a vastly experienced television director, begins Fidil Ghorm with a close-up of Lawlor’s sand-smeared face as her character Molly recalls happy family times at the beach, and her father Ruraic’s (Aindrias De Staic) nightly request to share the best and worst things that have happened during her day. One particular day was, however, marked by events that leave Ruraic in a coma. Her brother Jack (Ruadhan Flatharta) has been struck dumb ever since. Three months later, there has been no improvement in either condition, and Ruraic is moved to a rehab centre. Molly, though, has never lost faith that he will recover.

McCabe and cinematographer Ronan Fox share Molly’s innocent wonder at the beauty and magic in the land around her. The rehab centre lies on a sunny bay and the drama is punctuated by images of glowing sunsets, the gentle crash of waves on rocks, a robin chirruping on a tree branch. The story itself is predictable but heartfelt. Molly has shown some promise as a fiddler and believes that, by winning a national competition, she might be able to heal her father, himself a prize-winning fiddler.

Lawlor makes Molly an appealing figure but even more impressive is her ability with the fiddle – she plays with the flair and touch of a veteran. Among the residents of the genteel rehab centre is grumpy old widower Malachy (Barry McGovern), a star fiddler of old whose dodgy ticker has now condemned him to a quiet life. Naturally, the crusty exterior conceals a heart of gold, and soon Malachy has agreed to coach his willing young pupil. His cherished blue fiddle provides the film with its title.

The relationship between Molly and Malachy is nicely handled with her belief that he might be a druid miracle-worker matched by his twinkling conviction in the power of music. Urging her to feel the flow and movement in a composition, he acts it out with passion – and a jig or two. Music is central to the story; a trip to Knockbally for the competition heats plays out with fiddle sessions in the pub, busking on the streets and a nervous performance against a local favourite. Jack may not speak but his crayon sketches provide a colourful record of their big day out.

Patricia Forde’s mild-mannered screenplay provides contrasts between old and young. Molly’s spirited adventures are balanced out by the struggles of her care-worn mother Laura (Siobhan O’Kelly) whilst Malachy’s sense of incarceration is blamed on his overly protective, concerned son Oisin (Marcus Lamb). The hope and sadness that Molly experiences finally nudge the film towards coming of age territory and the discovery that “there is all kinds of magic in the world”.