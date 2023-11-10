SAG-AFTRA will release the result of its national board’s vote on the tentative deal with the studios and streamers as well as deal points at 1pm Pacific Time on Friday, the union said.

Union president Fran Drescher, national executive director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland and TV/theatrical negotiating committee members will discuss the terms.

The union and Alliance Of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which negotiated the new three-year TV and theatrical contract on behalf of the Hollywood companies, announced the tentative deal on Wednesday afternoon.

In a note sent to members on Thursday Drescher and Crabtree-Ireland outlined the deal points without going into specifics.

They include more than $1bn in new wages and benefit plan funding; a streaming participation bonus which it is understood will include elements of the bonus structure secured by Writers Guild of America plus a fund; minimum compensation increases that break the “industry pattern”; consent and compensation guardrails on the use of AI; increased pension and health caps; and protections for diverse communities.

The leadership note appears below in full.