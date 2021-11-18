SCAD Savannah Film Festival
The Savannah College of Art and Design presents the annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival, celebrating cinematic creativity from both award-winning professionals and emerging student filmmakers. Each year, more than 63,000 people attend the eight-day festival, which hosts competition film screenings, special screenings, workshops, panels and lectures.
SCAD opens landmark XR stage for virtual production
The stage is part of a landmark 10.9-acre expansion project of Savannah Film Studios.
SCAD Savannah Film Festival celebrates return to the big screen
After shifting online last year due to the pandemic, the festival is back in-person.
Hollywood legends empower students at a virtual SCAD Savannah Film Festival
The eight- day festival is the largest university-run festival in the world and is renowned for spotlighting major award contenders.
The SCAD Savannah Film Festival welcomes the world
Festival continues to grow in stature thanks to university’s reputation.