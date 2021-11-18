SCAD Savannah Film Festival

The Savannah College of Art and Design presents the annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival, celebrating cinematic creativity from both award-winning professionals and emerging student filmmakers. Each year, more than 63,000 people attend the eight-day festival, which hosts competition film screenings, special screenings, workshops, panels and lectures.

Contact info

Website:
https://filmfest.scad.edu/