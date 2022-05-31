The Production Guild of Great Britain

The Production Guild of Great Britain

The Production Guild of Great Britain is the UK’s leading membership organisation for those working in film and TV drama production. We represent experienced professionals active in the fields of accounts, production, location management, assistant directing, VFX and post-production. We ensure our members stay at the centre of film and TV drama production by offering strong support for their work and influencing policy and best practice in the UK. 

Contact info

Website:
https://productionguild.com/about-us/