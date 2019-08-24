Thessaloniki Film Festival
The Thessaloniki International Film Festival has become one of the Southeast Europe's primary showcases for the work of new and emerging filmmakers
Contact info
- Promotion
In focus: Thessaloniki International Film Festival 2019
The 60th edition of Thessaloniki International Film Festival will be bigger, better and bolder than ever, themed around The Overview Effect.
- Promotion
Sixty years young: how Thessaloniki Film Festival became one of Europe's most forward-looking events
Thessaloniki Film Festival is the largest film organisation in Greece and stages two annual festivals, one for fiction films (TIFF), the other documentaries (TDF).