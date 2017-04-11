Cannes: Sandrine Kiberlain named Caméra d’or jury president

French actress starred in Cannes titles A Self-made Hero and Polisse.

French actress Sandrine Kiberlain has been named president of the Caméra d’or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival (May 17-28).

Kiberlain and jury will award a prize to a director’s first work from the Official Selection, the Directors’ Fortnight or Critics’ Week .

Since 1978 the prize has gone to films including Stranger than Paradise by Jim Jarmusch (1984), Suzaku by Naomi Kawase (1997), The White Balloon by Jafar Panahi (1995), Hunger by Steve McQueen (2008) and Beasts of the Southern Wild by Benh Zeitlin (2012).

Last year, Houda Benyamina won the Caméra d’or for her film Divines screened in the Directors’ Fortnight.

In a career spanning 25 years and boasting around 40 films, actress Kiberlain first shot to prominence in The Patriots by Éric Rochant (winner of the Romy-Schneider Prize) and En Avoir (Ou Pas) by Laetitia Masson, for which she won the César for most promising actress.

Subsequent turns have included Mademoiselle Chambon, 9 Month Stretch, False Servant and Little Nicolas.

She has worked with directors including Benoît Jacquot (Seventh Heaven), Claude Miller (Alias Betty), Nicole Garcia (A view of Love), Alain Resnais (Life of Riley) and André Téchiné (Being 17).

Kiberlain was a member of the feature film jury at the 2001 Festival de Cannes, and has accompanied A Self-made Hero (1996) and Polisse (2011) in Competition, as well as For Sale (1998) as part of Un Certain Regard.