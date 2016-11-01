Tribeca Film Festival director Genna Terranova to depart

Terranova announced on Tuesday she is relocating with her family from New York to Los Angeles.

There are no plans to replace the executive, who joined Tribeca as senior programmer in 2007 and was named festival director in 2014.

Tribeca Enterprises executive vice-president Paula Weinstein has delegated Terranova’s duties among the current festival staff.

“It has been a great pleasure to work with an incredible team and contribute to such a forward-thinking institution,” said Terranova.



“Over my time here we built a programme that celebrates film’s brightest voices, but also made Tribeca a must-stop for discovery across all storytelling platforms from VR to TV to online work – something I am very proud of. I plan to continue supporting great storytelling in my next endeavour.”



“Genna has made valuable contributions to the organisation that will be felt for years to come,” said Jane Rosenthal, executive chair of Tribeca Enterprises. “We wish her the best on her move to LA and we’re looking forward to a great 2017 festival in April.”

The festival creative team comprises Weinstein, newly promoted director of programming Cara Cusumano, artistic director Frederic Boyer, and vice-president of shorts Sharon Badal.



The team includes Liza Domnitz (features and online), Loren Hammonds (VR and features), Ian Hollander (features), Ben Thompson (shorts), and Tribeca Film Institute’s Ingrid Kopp (VR and experiential) and Opeyemi Olukemi (interactive). Andrew Essex is Tribeca Enterprises CEO.

Prior to joining Tribeca, Terranova served as vice-president of acquisitions at The Weinstein Company.