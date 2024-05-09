Gregg Araki will direct Olivia Wilde in I Want Your Sex, an erotic thriller set in the art world which Black Bear is launching in Cannes next week.

The feature is based on a screenplay co-written by Karley Sciortino and Araki and is scheduled to start production in Los Angeles. Casting is underway.

A story of desire, domination and fantasy set against the art world, I Want Your Sex follows Elliot, who lands a job for renowned artist and provocateur Erika Tracy (Wilde) as her sexual muse.

However Elliot soon finds himself out of his depth as Erika takes him on a journey more profound than he ever could have imagined, into a world of sex, obsession, power, betrayal and murder.

Seth Caplan is producing alongside Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman and Michael Heimler. Executive producers include John Friedberg and Courtney L. Cunniff.

Black Bear will fully finance the project and handles international sales, with CAA Media Finance representing US rights.

Araki broke out with his Mysterious Skin and is also renowned for White Bird In A Blizzard, and Kaboom.

Wilde directed Venice 2022 selection Don’t Worry Darling and Booksmart and her acting roles include the recent Tron reboot films and Richard Jewell.

Sciortino’s writing credits include Viceland docuseries Slutever based on her book, and her first scripted series Now Apocalypse, co-created and produced alongside Araki and Steven Soderbergh.