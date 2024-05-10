Sony Pictures International Productions and Fremantle’s Italian label Wildside have struck a multi-picture co-production deal to develop and produce local films in Italy.

Kicking off the partnership is the comedy Upside Down Family from Alessandro Genovesi, whose credits include When Mom Is Away and 7 Women And A Murder.

Based on Jean-Patrick Benes’ 2020 comedy Family Swap (Le Sens de la Famille) about a frazzled family of five who awaken one day to find themselves in each other’s bodies, the project is co-written by Genovesi and Giulio Carrieri (Everybody Loves Diamonds).

The cast is led by Luca Argentero (Unique Brothers, The Legendary Giulia And Other Miracles), Valentina Lodovini (Welcome To The South, When Mom Is Away), Licia Maglietta (Bread And Tulips), and newcomers Martina Bernocchi, Carlo Alberto Materazzo, and Chiara Pasquali.

Wildside CEO Sonia Rovai serves as producer.

“We are thrilled to enter this new working relationship with Sonia Rovai and her entire team at Wildside, and we cannot believe our good fortune to have a powerhouse like Alessandro Genovesi helm our first production together,” said Shebnem Askin, EVP, creative production & head of Sony Pictures International Productions.

Rovai said, “I am very honoured that my first Wildside production was born from an important collaboration with Shebnem Askin and the SPIP team, a large international group with a strong local strategy, which invests in our industry and our best talent to create quality content and great entertainment. I consider it a sign of great trust and appreciation and I hope this will be the beginning of a long and fruitful collaboration.”