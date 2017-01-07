SPC acquires Sundance entry 'Call Me By Your Name'

In a second notable pre-festival buy, the distributor has picked up worldwide rights to Luca Guadagnino’s anticipated drama from WME Global and UTA Independent Film Group.

Call Me By Your Name will premiere in Park City in the Premieres strand and stars Armie Hammer, Timothée Chalamet and Michael Stuhlbarg.

Guadagnino’s follow-up to A Bigger Splash centres on a privileged youngster on summer holiday at his parents’ Italian villa when his father’s academic friend arrives.

James Ivory, Walter Fasano and Guadagnino adapted the screenplay from André Aciman’s novel of the same name.

Peter Spears, Emilie Georges, Guadagnino, Ivory, Marco Morabito, Howard Rosenman and Rodrigo Teixeira produced, with Naima Abed, Tom Dolby, Sophie Mas, Lourenco Sant’Anna, Derek Simonds and Margarethe Baillou on board as executive producers.

Guadagnino is next directing a remake of Dario Argento’s 1977 Italian horror Suspiria.

Last week Netflix announced it had acquired worldwide rights to US Documentary Competition selection Casting JonBenet.

The Sundance Film Festival runs from January 19-29.