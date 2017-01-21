Sundance box office reopens after cyberattack

The Salt Lake City box office and online ticketing operations were up and running again on Saturday afternoon after hackers temporarily took them down earlier in the day.

However festival brass stressed screenings went ahead as planned depsite the disruption.

A statement on the official festival website appeared shortly after the incident initially shut down the box office’s system.

“Sundance Film festival had been subject to a cyberattack, causing network outages that shut down out systems,” the statement read.



“Screenings were not affected. The show goes on and our artists’ voices will be heard.”