Highest paid actors at the BBC revealed

Derek Thompson and Amanda Mealing are top actors on the list.

The BBC has revealed the salaries of all journalists, presenters and actors who earn £150,000 or more.

The annual report shows that Casualty and Holby City stars are the highest paid actors at the corporation, with Derek Thompson, who plays Charlie Fairhead in Casualty, the best paid, earning £350,000 to £399,999 in 2016.

Second is Holby City star Amanda Mealing, who was paid £250,000 to £299,999.

Actors in the £200,000 and £249,999 bracket include Danny Dyer and Adam Woodyatt (both EastEnders), Rosie Marcel (Holby City), Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi, Sir David Jason (Still Open All Hours) and Emilia Fox (Silent Witness).

There are 21 actors are on the 96-strong list, with 12 women and nine men.

Speaking this morning on BBC radio, former BBC chairman Lord Grade called the government’s insistence that talent pay be disclosed “distasteful and disturbing”.

“If the government was concerned the BBC wasn’t getting value for money they should have cut the license fee,” he said. “The government has crossed a line here.

Lord Grade warned of talent cost inflation as a result of the salaries being published: “The net result of this is inflation,” he said. “Talent salaries and wages will round upwards, they won’t go down.”

Gender

The BBC has been criticised for a gender pay gap between its male and female stars. The BBC’s top paid male star is Chris Evans on £2.2m - £2.25m. The highest paid woman is Claudia Winkleman on £450,000 - £499,999.

The annual report also shows that just one-tenth of the BBC’s top on-screen talent is from a black, ethnic, minority background (BAME), including just three actors (Tameka Empson, Diane Parish and Hugh Quarshie). The highest paid BAME stars are DJ Trevor Nelson and newsreader George Alagiah with salaries of between £250,000 and £300,000.

The full list of actors are:

Derek Thompson - £350-399k

Amanda Mealing - £250-299k

Peter Capaldi - £200-249k

Danny Dyer - £200-249k

Emilia Fox - £200-249k

David Jason - £200-249k

Rosie Marcel - £200-249k

Adam Woodyatt - £200-249k

Laurie Brett - £150-199k

Letitia Dean - £150-199k

Tameka Empson - £150-199k

Guy Henry - £150-199k

Linda Henry - £150-199k

Scott Maslen - £150-199k

Diane Parish - £150-199k

Hugh Quarshie - £150-199k

Jemma Redgrave - £150-199k

Tim Roth - £150-199k

Catherine Shipton - £150-199k

Gillian Taylforth - £150-199k

Lacey Turner - £150-199k

