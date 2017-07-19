Highest paid actors at the BBC revealed
Derek Thompson and Amanda Mealing are top actors on the list.
The BBC has revealed the salaries of all journalists, presenters and actors who earn £150,000 or more.
The annual report shows that Casualty and Holby City stars are the highest paid actors at the corporation, with Derek Thompson, who plays Charlie Fairhead in Casualty, the best paid, earning £350,000 to £399,999 in 2016.
Second is Holby City star Amanda Mealing, who was paid £250,000 to £299,999.
Actors in the £200,000 and £249,999 bracket include Danny Dyer and Adam Woodyatt (both EastEnders), Rosie Marcel (Holby City), Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi, Sir David Jason (Still Open All Hours) and Emilia Fox (Silent Witness).
There are 21 actors are on the 96-strong list, with 12 women and nine men.
Speaking this morning on BBC radio, former BBC chairman Lord Grade called the government’s insistence that talent pay be disclosed “distasteful and disturbing”.
“If the government was concerned the BBC wasn’t getting value for money they should have cut the license fee,” he said. “The government has crossed a line here.
Lord Grade warned of talent cost inflation as a result of the salaries being published: “The net result of this is inflation,” he said. “Talent salaries and wages will round upwards, they won’t go down.”
Gender
The BBC has been criticised for a gender pay gap between its male and female stars. The BBC’s top paid male star is Chris Evans on £2.2m - £2.25m. The highest paid woman is Claudia Winkleman on £450,000 - £499,999.
The annual report also shows that just one-tenth of the BBC’s top on-screen talent is from a black, ethnic, minority background (BAME), including just three actors (Tameka Empson, Diane Parish and Hugh Quarshie). The highest paid BAME stars are DJ Trevor Nelson and newsreader George Alagiah with salaries of between £250,000 and £300,000.
The full list of actors are:
- Derek Thompson - £350-399k
- Amanda Mealing - £250-299k
- Peter Capaldi - £200-249k
- Danny Dyer - £200-249k
- Emilia Fox - £200-249k
- David Jason - £200-249k
- Rosie Marcel - £200-249k
- Adam Woodyatt - £200-249k
- Laurie Brett - £150-199k
- Letitia Dean - £150-199k
- Tameka Empson - £150-199k
- Guy Henry - £150-199k
- Linda Henry - £150-199k
- Scott Maslen - £150-199k
- Diane Parish - £150-199k
- Hugh Quarshie - £150-199k
- Jemma Redgrave - £150-199k
- Tim Roth - £150-199k
- Catherine Shipton - £150-199k
- Gillian Taylforth - £150-199k
- Lacey Turner - £150-199k
