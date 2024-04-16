Screen reveals a snapshot of the latest high-end TV and film productions shooting in the UK for the big studios and streamers.

Films

Levon’s Trade

A former black ops agent, who now works in construction, is called back in to action when a teenage girl disappears.

Dir: David Ayer

Prod: Cedar Park Entertainment, Punch Palace Productions, Balboa Productions, Black Bear, BlocFilm

Where: London

When: April - ongoing

Distributor: Prime Video

Cast: Jason Statham

Midwinter Break

A retired couple’s trip to Amsterdam brings up old memories.

Dir: Polly Findlay

Prod: Shoebox Productions, Focus Features, Film4

Where: Scotland

When: April - ongoing

Distributor: Focus Features

Cast: Lesley Manville, Ciaran Hinds

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part Two

The eighth edition in the action franchise.

Dir: Christopher McQuarrie

Prod: Tom Cruise Productions

Where: London, Derbyshire

When: March - July 2023; March 2024 - ongoing

Ditsributor: Paramount

Cast: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg

Promenade

Interweaves 12 different stories surrounding a tatty old mansion on the south coast of England.

Dir: John Jencks

Prod: Frank and Lively

Where: Brighton

When: March - ongoing

Distributor: N/A

Cast: Anna Chancellor, Roger Allam, Richard Katz

Bad Apples

A primary school teacher makes a series of bad decisions when disciplining an unruly student.

Dir: Jonatan Etzler

Prod: Pulse Films

Where: UK, Bristol

When: March - April

Distributor: HanWay (sales)

Cast: Saoirse Ronan

World Breaker

Sci-fi action thriller about a father and daughter evading monsters from another dimension.

Dir: Brad Anderson

Where: Northern Ireland

When: March – April 2024

Production company: 23ten Production

Distributor: Exchange (sales)

Cast: Luke Evans, Milla Jovovich, Billie Boullet

The Stuntman

The second in a spin-off trilogy to Kick-Ass, following two brothers who become stuntmen.

Dir: Damien Walters

Prod: Marv Studios, Zebbo Productions

Where: UK, Hampshire

When: October - ongoing

Distributor: N/A

Cast: N/A

Bank Of Dave The Sequel

Based on the real-life community bank founder David Fishwick, the sequel follows Dave as he takes on his next enemy - payday loaners.

Dir: Chris Foggin

Prod: Tempo Productions, Future Artists Entertainment

Where: Burnley, Leeds

When: February - April

Distributor: Netflix

Cast: Rory Kinnear, Chrissy Metz, Jo Hartley

Deep Cover

Action comedy following a group of improv actors hired by the police for low-level sting operations.

Dir: Tom Kingsley

Prod: Metronome Film Company, Walter Parkes and Laurie MacDonald

Where: London

When: February - ongoing

Distributor: Prime Video

Cast: Orlando Bloom, Bryce Dallas Howard and Sean Bean

How To Train Your Dragon

Live-action remake of the 2010 animation about a hapless Viking who befriends a dragon.

Dir: Dean DeBlois

Prod: Universal, Marc Platt

Where: Titanic Studios, Belfast

When: January - April

Distributor: Universal

Cast: Mason Thames, Nico Parker

Hedda

Adaptation of the Herick Ibsen play surrounding a woman trapped in a marriage.

Dir: Nia DaCosta

Prod: Plan B, Viva Maude

Where: UK

When: January - ongoing

Distributor: MGM

Cast: Tessa Thomspon, Eve Hewson, Tom Bateman

Amateur

A CIA cryptographer is desperate to avenge the death of his wife after she’s killed in a London terror attack.

Dir: James Hawes

Prod: 20th Century Studios

Where: UK

When: June - July, December 2023 - ongoing

Distributor: TBC

Cast: Rami Malek, Rachel Brosnahan, Laurence Fishburne

TV Series

The Witcher

The fourth season of the medieval drama.

Series creator: Lauren Schmidt Hissrich

Prod: Platige Films, Hivemind Content

When: April - ongoing

Distributor: Netflix

Cast: Liam Hemsworth, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra

The Undertow

A woman’s life is turned upside down when her husband’s estranged identical twin brother returns.

Series director: Jeremy Lovering

Prod: Complete Fiction, wiip

Where: Scottish Highlands

When: April - ongoing

Distributor: Netflix

Cast: Jamie Dornan, Mackenzie Davis, Iain de Caestecker

Outlander (series eight)

The final series of the fantasy drama about a time-travelling nurse in the Jacobite rising.

Series creator: Ronald D. Moore

Prod: Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television, Tall Ship Productions

Where: Scotland

When: March - ongoing

Distributor: Starz

Cast: Caitríona Balfe, Sam Heughan

Slow Horses (series five)

The fifth season of the espionage spy thriller about a group of MI5 rejects.

Series creator: Will Smith

Prod: See-Saw Films

Where: London

When: February - ongoing

Distributor: AppleTV+

Cast: Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristen Scott Thomas

Lockerbie

Follows the US-Scotland investigation into the 1988 Lockerbie air disaster.

Lead writer: Jonathan Lee

Prod: World Productions

Where: Scotland

When: March - ongoing

Distributor: Netflix, BBC

Cast: Connor Swindells, Patrick J. Adams, Merritt Weaver

The Devil’s Hour (series three)

The third season of the supernatural thriller about a woman hunting a serial killer.

Series creator: Tom Moran

Prod: Hartswood Films

Where: Shepperton Studios

When: February - June

Distributor: Prime Video

Cast: Peter Capaldi, Jessica Raine, Nikesh Patel

The Franchise

Satirical comedy centring around a film crew shooting a superhero film.

Series creators: Jon Brown, Armando Iannucci, Sam Mendes

Prod: Neal Street Productions, Dundee Productions

Where: UK

When: July 2023; February - ongoing

Distributor: HBO

Cast: Himesh Patel, Billy Magnussen, Aya Cash

Curfew

In a world where men live under a strict curfew with 24-hour monitoring, a woman is brutally murdered without a suspect.

Dir: Joasia Goldyn

Prod: Vertigo Films, Evolutionary Films

Where: London

When: February - ongoing

Distributor: Paramount+

Cast: Sarah Parish, Mandip Gill, Alexandra Burke

Dead And Buried

Adapted from the play Bag For Life, this drama follows the story of a young mum who bumps into her brother’s murderer at the supermarket.

Series creator: Colin Bateman

Where: Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland

When: January - ongoing

Production company: BBC Studios, All3Media, Three River Fiction, Vico Films

Distributor: BBC

Cast: Annabel Scholey, Colin Morgan, Owen Roe

Lockerbie

Follows the aftermath of the 1988 air disaster over Scotland and a grieving father trying to seek justice.

Lead writer: David Harrower

Prod: Carnival Films, Sky Studios

Where: UK

When: January - May

Distributor: Sky, Peacock

Cast: Colin Firth, Catherine McCormack, Mark Bonnar

Department Q

A guilt-ridden detective becomes consumed with a cold case.

Series creator: Scott Frank

Prod: Left Bank Pictures

Where: Edinburgh and Scotland

When: January - ongoing

Distributor: Netflix

Cast: Matthew Goode, Chloe Pirrie, Mark Bonnar

Outlander: Blood Of My Blood

Prequel to the fantasy series Outlander, centring on the protagonist’s parents.

Series creator: Matthew B. Roberts

Prod: Sony Pictures Television

Where: Scotland

When: January - ongoing

Distributor: Starz

Cast: N/A

Too Much

Romantic comedy about a woman who moves from New York to London after a break-up.

Series creator: Lena Dunham, Luis Felber

Prod: Working Title Television, Good Thing Going

Where: London

When: January - ongoing

Distributor: Netflix

Cast: Megan Stalter, Will Sharpe

Andor (series two)

Prequel series to Star Wars’ Rogue One.

Series creator: Tony Gilroy

Prod: LucasFilm

Where: Pinewood Studios

When: November 2022 - July 2023, January 2024 - ongoing

Distributor: Disney+

Cast: Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård

Silo (series two)

The second series in AppleTV’s hit sci-fi set in the future where people are forced to live underground

Series creator: Graham Yost

Prod: AMC Studios

Where: Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire

When: June - July, November 2023 - ongoing

Distributor: AppleTV

Cast: Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Tim Robbins

The Diplomat (series two)

Political thriller following the US ambassador to the UK.

Series creator: Debora Cahn

Prod: Netflix Studios

Where: London, North London studios

When: June - July, November 2023 - ongoing

Distributor: Netflix

Cast: Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, Rory Kinnear

The Sandman (series two)

The second series of the comic book adaptation about metaphysical entities.

Series creator: Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer, Allan Heinberg

Prod: PurePop Inc, The Blank Corporation, Phantom Four, DC Entertainment, Warner Bros Television

Where: Pinewood Group, Shepperton

When: June - July, November 2023 - ongoing

Distributor: Netflix

Cast: Tom Sturridge, Patton Oswalt, Boyd Holbrook

Black Doves

A spy and wife to a politician has her life turned upside down when her secret lover mysteriously dies.

Series creator: Joe Barton

Prod: Sister Productions, Noisy Bear

Where: UK

When: October 2023 - ongoing

Distributor: Netflix

Cast: Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw, Sarah Lancashire

Gangs Of London (series three)

The third series in the London-set crime drama following rival gangs.

Series creators: Gareth Evans, Matt Flannery

Prod: Pulse Films

Where: London

When: October 2023 - ongoing

Distributor: Sky

Cast: Joe Cole, Sope Dirisu

