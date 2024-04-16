Screen reveals a snapshot of the latest high-end TV and film productions shooting in the UK for the big studios and streamers.
Please contact us here to add or update changes to the following or new productions taking place in the UK.
Films
Levon’s Trade
A former black ops agent, who now works in construction, is called back in to action when a teenage girl disappears.
Dir: David Ayer
Prod: Cedar Park Entertainment, Punch Palace Productions, Balboa Productions, Black Bear, BlocFilm
Where: London
When: April - ongoing
Distributor: Prime Video
Cast: Jason Statham
Midwinter Break
A retired couple’s trip to Amsterdam brings up old memories.
Dir: Polly Findlay
Prod: Shoebox Productions, Focus Features, Film4
Where: Scotland
When: April - ongoing
Distributor: Focus Features
Cast: Lesley Manville, Ciaran Hinds
Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part Two
The eighth edition in the action franchise.
Dir: Christopher McQuarrie
Prod: Tom Cruise Productions
Where: London, Derbyshire
When: March - July 2023; March 2024 - ongoing
Ditsributor: Paramount
Cast: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg
Promenade
Interweaves 12 different stories surrounding a tatty old mansion on the south coast of England.
Dir: John Jencks
Prod: Frank and Lively
Where: Brighton
When: March - ongoing
Distributor: N/A
Cast: Anna Chancellor, Roger Allam, Richard Katz
Bad Apples
A primary school teacher makes a series of bad decisions when disciplining an unruly student.
Dir: Jonatan Etzler
Prod: Pulse Films
Where: UK, Bristol
When: March - April
Distributor: HanWay (sales)
Cast: Saoirse Ronan
World Breaker
Sci-fi action thriller about a father and daughter evading monsters from another dimension.
Dir: Brad Anderson
Where: Northern Ireland
When: March – April 2024
Production company: 23ten Production
Distributor: Exchange (sales)
Cast: Luke Evans, Milla Jovovich, Billie Boullet
The Stuntman
The second in a spin-off trilogy to Kick-Ass, following two brothers who become stuntmen.
Dir: Damien Walters
Prod: Marv Studios, Zebbo Productions
Where: UK, Hampshire
When: October - ongoing
Distributor: N/A
Cast: N/A
Bank Of Dave The Sequel
Based on the real-life community bank founder David Fishwick, the sequel follows Dave as he takes on his next enemy - payday loaners.
Dir: Chris Foggin
Prod: Tempo Productions, Future Artists Entertainment
Where: Burnley, Leeds
When: February - April
Distributor: Netflix
Cast: Rory Kinnear, Chrissy Metz, Jo Hartley
Deep Cover
Action comedy following a group of improv actors hired by the police for low-level sting operations.
Dir: Tom Kingsley
Prod: Metronome Film Company, Walter Parkes and Laurie MacDonald
Where: London
When: February - ongoing
Distributor: Prime Video
Cast: Orlando Bloom, Bryce Dallas Howard and Sean Bean
How To Train Your Dragon
Live-action remake of the 2010 animation about a hapless Viking who befriends a dragon.
Dir: Dean DeBlois
Prod: Universal, Marc Platt
Where: Titanic Studios, Belfast
When: January - April
Distributor: Universal
Cast: Mason Thames, Nico Parker
Hedda
Adaptation of the Herick Ibsen play surrounding a woman trapped in a marriage.
Dir: Nia DaCosta
Prod: Plan B, Viva Maude
Where: UK
When: January - ongoing
Distributor: MGM
Cast: Tessa Thomspon, Eve Hewson, Tom Bateman
Amateur
A CIA cryptographer is desperate to avenge the death of his wife after she’s killed in a London terror attack.
Dir: James Hawes
Prod: 20th Century Studios
Where: UK
When: June - July, December 2023 - ongoing
Distributor: TBC
Cast: Rami Malek, Rachel Brosnahan, Laurence Fishburne
TV Series
The Witcher
The fourth season of the medieval drama.
Series creator: Lauren Schmidt Hissrich
Prod: Platige Films, Hivemind Content
When: April - ongoing
Distributor: Netflix
Cast: Liam Hemsworth, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra
The Undertow
A woman’s life is turned upside down when her husband’s estranged identical twin brother returns.
Series director: Jeremy Lovering
Prod: Complete Fiction, wiip
Where: Scottish Highlands
When: April - ongoing
Distributor: Netflix
Cast: Jamie Dornan, Mackenzie Davis, Iain de Caestecker
Outlander (series eight)
The final series of the fantasy drama about a time-travelling nurse in the Jacobite rising.
Series creator: Ronald D. Moore
Prod: Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television, Tall Ship Productions
Where: Scotland
When: March - ongoing
Distributor: Starz
Cast: Caitríona Balfe, Sam Heughan
Slow Horses (series five)
The fifth season of the espionage spy thriller about a group of MI5 rejects.
Series creator: Will Smith
Prod: See-Saw Films
Where: London
When: February - ongoing
Distributor: AppleTV+
Cast: Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristen Scott Thomas
Lockerbie
Follows the US-Scotland investigation into the 1988 Lockerbie air disaster.
Lead writer: Jonathan Lee
Prod: World Productions
Where: Scotland
When: March - ongoing
Distributor: Netflix, BBC
Cast: Connor Swindells, Patrick J. Adams, Merritt Weaver
The Devil’s Hour (series three)
The third season of the supernatural thriller about a woman hunting a serial killer.
Series creator: Tom Moran
Prod: Hartswood Films
Where: Shepperton Studios
When: February - June
Distributor: Prime Video
Cast: Peter Capaldi, Jessica Raine, Nikesh Patel
The Franchise
Satirical comedy centring around a film crew shooting a superhero film.
Series creators: Jon Brown, Armando Iannucci, Sam Mendes
Prod: Neal Street Productions, Dundee Productions
Where: UK
When: July 2023; February - ongoing
Distributor: HBO
Cast: Himesh Patel, Billy Magnussen, Aya Cash
Curfew
In a world where men live under a strict curfew with 24-hour monitoring, a woman is brutally murdered without a suspect.
Dir: Joasia Goldyn
Prod: Vertigo Films, Evolutionary Films
Where: London
When: February - ongoing
Distributor: Paramount+
Cast: Sarah Parish, Mandip Gill, Alexandra Burke
Dead And Buried
Adapted from the play Bag For Life, this drama follows the story of a young mum who bumps into her brother’s murderer at the supermarket.
Series creator: Colin Bateman
Where: Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland
When: January - ongoing
Production company: BBC Studios, All3Media, Three River Fiction, Vico Films
Distributor: BBC
Cast: Annabel Scholey, Colin Morgan, Owen Roe
Lockerbie
Follows the aftermath of the 1988 air disaster over Scotland and a grieving father trying to seek justice.
Lead writer: David Harrower
Prod: Carnival Films, Sky Studios
Where: UK
When: January - May
Distributor: Sky, Peacock
Cast: Colin Firth, Catherine McCormack, Mark Bonnar
Department Q
A guilt-ridden detective becomes consumed with a cold case.
Series creator: Scott Frank
Prod: Left Bank Pictures
Where: Edinburgh and Scotland
When: January - ongoing
Distributor: Netflix
Cast: Matthew Goode, Chloe Pirrie, Mark Bonnar
Outlander: Blood Of My Blood
Prequel to the fantasy series Outlander, centring on the protagonist’s parents.
Series creator: Matthew B. Roberts
Prod: Sony Pictures Television
Where: Scotland
When: January - ongoing
Distributor: Starz
Cast: N/A
Too Much
Romantic comedy about a woman who moves from New York to London after a break-up.
Series creator: Lena Dunham, Luis Felber
Prod: Working Title Television, Good Thing Going
Where: London
When: January - ongoing
Distributor: Netflix
Cast: Megan Stalter, Will Sharpe
Andor (series two)
Prequel series to Star Wars’ Rogue One.
Series creator: Tony Gilroy
Prod: LucasFilm
Where: Pinewood Studios
When: November 2022 - July 2023, January 2024 - ongoing
Distributor: Disney+
Cast: Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård
Silo (series two)
The second series in AppleTV’s hit sci-fi set in the future where people are forced to live underground
Series creator: Graham Yost
Prod: AMC Studios
Where: Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire
When: June - July, November 2023 - ongoing
Distributor: AppleTV
Cast: Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Tim Robbins
The Diplomat (series two)
Political thriller following the US ambassador to the UK.
Series creator: Debora Cahn
Prod: Netflix Studios
Where: London, North London studios
When: June - July, November 2023 - ongoing
Distributor: Netflix
Cast: Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, Rory Kinnear
The Sandman (series two)
The second series of the comic book adaptation about metaphysical entities.
Series creator: Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer, Allan Heinberg
Prod: PurePop Inc, The Blank Corporation, Phantom Four, DC Entertainment, Warner Bros Television
Where: Pinewood Group, Shepperton
When: June - July, November 2023 - ongoing
Distributor: Netflix
Cast: Tom Sturridge, Patton Oswalt, Boyd Holbrook
Black Doves
A spy and wife to a politician has her life turned upside down when her secret lover mysteriously dies.
Series creator: Joe Barton
Prod: Sister Productions, Noisy Bear
Where: UK
When: October 2023 - ongoing
Distributor: Netflix
Cast: Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw, Sarah Lancashire
Gangs Of London (series three)
The third series in the London-set crime drama following rival gangs.
Series creators: Gareth Evans, Matt Flannery
Prod: Pulse Films
Where: London
When: October 2023 - ongoing
Distributor: Sky
Cast: Joe Cole, Sope Dirisu
