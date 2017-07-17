Outfest unveils 2017 award winners

The 2017 Outfest festival ran from July 6-16.

Los Angeles-based nonprofit Outfest has announced the award winners of its 2017 Outfest Los Angeles LGBT Film Festival, presented by HBO.

The US grand jury prize was awarded to Jennifer Reeder for her Chicago-set mother-daughter drama Signature Move (pictured), and the US documentary grand jury prize went to Catherine Gund and Daresha Kyi’s Chavela profiling artist Chavela Vargas.

The Chances, created by Shoshanna Stern and Josh Feldman and directed by Anna Kerrigan, won the Best Narrative Audience Award, while the Audience Award for Best First US Narrative Feature went to Albert Alarr for A Million Happy Nows.

Outfest’s International grand jury prize was awarded to South African film The Wound, directed by John Trengove. The US Narrative Jury Prize Best Actor went to Luka Kain for his performance in Saturday Church, while the US Narrative Jury Prize Best Actress was awarded to Ever Mainard for her role in The Feels.

Samantha Lee won the Emerging Talent award for her debut feature Maybe Tomorrow, while Erlingur Thoroddsen received the Artistic Vision award for his Icelandic suspense film Rift, and the Fox Inclusion Feature Film Award went to director Itako for his film Boys For Sale.

The 2017 Outfest Los Angeles LGBT Film Festival closed on July 16 with Trudie Styler’s comedic Freak Show, starring Bette Midler, Alex Lawther, and AnnaSophia Robb.

