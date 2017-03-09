Adriene Bowles joins Annapurna Pictures

Former Focus Features worldwide publicity and marketing chief lands at Megan Ellison’s auteur-driven company.

Adriene Bowles has been appointed president of publicity at Annapurna Pictures where she will oversee communications and spearhead publicity and awards campaigns.

Bowles arrives from Focus Features, where she served as president of worldwide publicity and executive vice-president of marketing.

She will work closely with and report to Annapurna president Marc Weinstock and president of marketing David Kaminow.

Annapurna is preparing to release Kathryn Bigelow’s Untitled Detroit Project, the first film under its new full-service marketing and distribution operation.

The crime drama takes place against the backdrop of Detroit’s 1967 riots and is scheduled to open theatrically on August 4.

“In building our marketing dream team, there was no better choice than Adriene, who from day one was at the top of our list to run publicity,” Kaminow said. “Her impressive background, passion, and strategic creativity are unparalleled and I look forward to collaborating on the many campaigns to come.”

Weinstock added: “As Annapurna continues to grow, we truly could not be happier with the addition of Adriene. Her tenacity, leadership, and forward-thinking approach make her undeniably the perfect fit to oversee all aspects of publicity for the company.”

“I’ve always been inspired by the bold entrepreneurial and creative vision of Megan Ellison and what she’s creating at Annapurna,” Bowles said. “I look forward to working with Marc, David and the passionate team there to continue building the brand and bringing great movies to audiences around the world.”

Bowles’s campaign credits at Focus included Nocturnal Animals, The Theory Of Everything, Dallas Buyers Club, Milk, Lost In Translation, and Brokeback Mountain.

Prior to Focus she served as executive vice president of publicity and marketing at USA Films.