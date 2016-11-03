AFM: Tom Wilkinson, Aneurin Barnard topline 'Dead In A Week'

EXCLUSIVE: Altitude to launch sales on comedy due for 2017 shoot.

Altitude Film Sales has taken worldwide sales rights to comedy feature Dead In A Week (Or Your Money Back), currently in pre-production and set for an early 2017 shoot.

Two-time Oscar nominee Tom Wilkinson (Michael Clayton) and BBC/TWC’s War & Peace star Aneurin Barnard - who will be seen next summer in Christopher Nolan’s anticipated war drama Dunkirk - lead the cast alongside Mr. Turner actress Marion Bailey who recently played in Nicholas Hytner’s The Lady In The Van.

Tom Edmunds’ feature debut charts the story of a young man who outsources his suicide to an ageing assassin after his ninth unsuccessful attempt on his own life.

Additional casting is underway.

Producers are Daniel-Konrad Cooper (Burn Burn Burn) and Nick Clark Windo (Blooded). Executive producer is Gina Carter (Bright Young Things) of Sprout Pictures.

Mike Runagall of Altitude Film Sales, said: “The film is built around an arresting and intriguing premise and has all the ingredients to be a fresh, crowd-pleasing comedy with broad commercial appeal and we’re thrilled to be working with the filmmakers to bring this to screen.”

Director Edmunds added, “It’s enormously exciting to be gathering such a talented group to Dead In A Week both in front and behind the camera. To have actors of Tom, Aneurin and Marion’s calibre attached to my first feature is a huge vote of confidence in this project. I can’t wait to see them bring the characters to life.”