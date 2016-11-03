AFM: Well Go USA picks up rights to 'The Game Changer'

EXCLUSIVE: Texas-based distributor acquires rights for US, UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Well Go USA has picked up rights for North America, the UK, Australia and New Zealand to Gao Xixi’s The Game Changer.

The period action title, which stars Huang Zitao (You Are My Sunshine), Peter Ho (The Monkey King) and Wang Xueqi (Iron Man 3), has also gone to CDC United Network for Latin America.

Hong Kong-based Young Live Entertainment is selling the film, which revolves around a trio of gangsters battling each other and rival mobsters in 1930s Shanghai.

Young Live has also added two titles to its AFM slate - Pang Chun Chan’s Binding Souls, a horror film starring Kara Wai (Mrs K), and Run For Love, a romantic omnibus film with segments directed by leading Chinese directors including Zhang Yibai, Guan Hu, Zhang Meng, Teng Huatao and Gao Qunshu.

