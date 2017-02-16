Andrew Haigh, Tessa Ross, Alex Garland sign up for talent scheme

UK mentoring programme Guiding Lights attracts top industry figures for eighth edition.

UK film industry mentoring scheme Guiding Lights has confirmed a raft of top industry mentors for its eighth edition.

British cinema figures who have signed up for the scheme include 45 Years director Andrew Haigh and Ex Machina director Alex Garland, as well as producers Tessa Ross and Pippa Harris.

They have each been paired with an emerging film talent in the British industry – producers, directors, writers and exhibitors.

To see the full list of mentees selected for Guiding Lights 8 click here.

Guiding Lights is run by Brighton-based cultural agency Lighthouse and supported by Creative Skillset’s Film Skills Fund, which is funded by the BFI with National Lottery funds, through the Skills Investment Fund (SIF).

Studiocanal CEO Danny Perkins, who sponsors the event, commented: “We are incredibly proud to continue our partnership with the Guiding Lights programme. Identifying and nurturing upcoming talent is integral to our work in UK production and distribution and has proven to be vital in developing long-term creative relationships with filmmakers.

“We have enjoyed collaborating with a number of Guiding Lights alumni over the years who have benefited from the first-rate mentorship that the scheme offers and look forward to seeing how this year’s graduates help shape the future of the British film industry.”

Guiding Lights 8 mentors and mentees:

Producers

Robert Jones (The Usual Suspects) with Jude Goldrei

Pippa Harris (Revolutionary Road) with Lizzie Brown

Amanda Posey (An Education) with Ohna Falby

Tessa Ross (Room) with Sarah Brocklehurst

Directors

Clio Barnard (The Arbor) with Aleem Khan

James Marsh (The Theory Of Everything) with Julia Stovell

Andrew Haigh (45 Years) with Lindsey Dryden

Mentor to be announced - Baff Akoto

Mentor to be announced - Kate Dolan

Writers

Alex Garland (Ex Machina) with Ailbhe Keogan

Moira Buffini (Jane Eyre) with Brian Martin

Peter Straughan (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy) with Kara Smith

Simon Beaufoy (Slumdog Millionaire) with Paven Virk

Mentor to be announced - Ruth Paxton

Exhibitors

Alice Cabanas (director, Encounters Short Film & Animation Festival) with Becky Bruzas

Emma Smart (programmer, BFI Flare: London LGBT Film Festival) with Matthew Hellett

Mentor to be announced Sara Duffy