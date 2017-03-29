BFI appoints head of cinemas and events for Southbank venue

Gaylene Gould takes up programming role at London cinema hub.

The British Film Institute (BFI) has hired Gaylene Gould for the newly-created role of head of cinemas and events at the organisation’s Southbank venue.

Taking up the role on April 24, Gould will lead audience development, business planning and programming at Southbank. She will report to Stuart Brown, head of programme and acquisitions.

Gould has previously consulted for the BFI’s Black Star season, the Barbican, Independent Cinema Office, Tate gallery, and the National Theatre.

She has also held roles at the Toronto International Film festival, Hot Docs, and Arts Council England, and was the national project manager for BFI Season Black World in 2006. She has also presented BBC2’s Culture Show and Channel 4’s 50 Things To Do Before You Die.

Gould said on her appointment: “The BFI has a public commitment to herald the astonishing and the intriguing and a remit to develop curious-minds. I’m very much looking forward to joining the passionate team at BFI Southbank and helping a curious new generation make sense of their world.”

Stuart Brown added: “I’m really excited at the prospect of working with Gaylene on shaping our programmes for the next five years and beyond. I know that her energy, enthusiasm and original thinking is going to introduce a really positive dynamic to our programming and I think our audiences, and perhaps some newcomers to BFI, are in for a real treat.

“Taking the reins of BFI Southbank, the home of cinema for the UK, is of course a rare privilege and a challenge, and its one that I know Gaylene will rise to with style, grace and a sense of fun.”