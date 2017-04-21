CAA agent Micah Green to launch new venture

Green to attend Cannes on behalf of new partnership with billionaire Dan Friedkin.

Micah Green is leaving CAA as co-head of the film finance division to form a new venture with Imperative Entertainment owner Dan Friedkin.

The partners plan to invest in the media and entertainment business and Green will attend Cannes in his new capacity.

The venture is separate from Friedkin’s Imperative Entertainment and will enable Green to further develop his entrepreneurial instincts.

Green launched Cinetic Media with John Sloss in 2000 and honed his talents alongside Roeg Sutherland at CAA’s film finance division, where the pair established a global business shepherding capital, forming companies and packaging film projects.

Sources said the departure from CAA is amicable.

Sutherland, who has been working extensively in China players recently and is working closely with Wild Bunch and other French companies, will assume sole control of the film finance division.

Green was unavailable for comment.