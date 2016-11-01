The Orchard picks up 'Carrie Pilby'

The North American deal on the Bel Powley starrer follows the film’s recent world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Susan Johnson directed Carrie Pilby from a script by Kara Holden based on the novel by Caren Lissner about a conflicted genius who is drawn out of her shell by a checklist of goals devised by her psychiatrist.

Nathan Lane, Gabriel Byrne, Vanessa Bayer, Colin O’Donoghue, William Moseley and Jason Ritter round out the main cast.

Suzanne Farwell, Johnson, Susan Cartsonis, Brent Emery and Lisa Wolofsky produced.

The Orchard plans an early 2017 release for the film and negotiated the deal with ICM Partners and UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.

Radiant Films International represents international sales.