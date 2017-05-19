Film Mode partners with Screen Corp

EXCLUSIVE: Mathilde Epstein joins as Film Mode COO.

Clay Epstein’s Los Angeles-based Film Mode Entertainment continues to ramp up a year after launch, partnering with James M. Vernon’s Screen Corporation on a slate of films and bringing on Mathilde Epstein [pictured] as COO.

Epstein kicks off with worldwide sales on The Ninth Passenger starring Jesse Metcalfe, Tom Maden, Alexia Fast and Timothy V. Murphy as students on a luxury yacht who fall prey to a mutant creature. Ian Pfaff directs and Corey Large and Felipe Dieppa are the producers.

Vincent Piazza, Dash Mihok, Abbie Cornish and Luke Wilson star and Tom Sierchio directed. Large produced with George Zakk, while Joan LeSeur and Fliepe Dieppa served as executive producers.

James M. Vernon’s Screen Corporation is handling development and financing of any new product with Film Mode Entertainment representing worldwide sales.

Film Mode has also brought on sales veteran and former Screen International Future Leader Mathilde Epstein as COO.

Epstein previously served as head of sales at Lightning Entertainment and her distribution and sales credits include Amy Adams breakout Junebug, Columbus Circle with Selma Blair, Kill The Irishman with Ray Stevenson and Val Kilmer, and The Merry Gentleman starring Michael Keaton.

“We believe in the strength of a husband-and-wife team and feel confident we are poised for continued growth with the team we have assembled,” Mathilde Epstein said.

Film Mode’s sales slate includes action-adventure Knights Of The Damned and thriller MINDHACK: #savetheworld.