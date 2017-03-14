Filmart: GDH scores raft of 'Bad Genius' deals

EXCLUSIVE: Suspense thriller sells to Malaysia and Vietnam in slew of distribution deals.

Thailand’s GDH 559 has scored a raft of deals at Filmart for Bad Genius, including Westec Media (Cambodia), Golden Village (Singapore), PT Inter Solusindo (Indonesia), Suraya Filem (Malaysia) and Galaxy (Vietnam).

The suspense thriller, which opens locally in May, is GDH’s first release of this year. The film was directed by Nattawut Poonpiriya, whose credits include Countdown [pictured].

The company has also sold A Gift to Orange Sky Golden Harvest for Hong Kong and Bees Factory for Taiwan.

Released in December, the feel-good comedy omnibus is directed by Jira Maligool, Nithiwat Tharatorn, Chayanop Boonprakob and Kriangkrai Wachirathamporn.