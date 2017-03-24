Finecut closes sales on 'House Of The Disappeared'

Sales agent also announces deals on One Step, The Age Of Shadows, The Wailing and Operation Chromite.

South Korean sales company Finecut has announced a raft of deals from the European Film Market (EFM) and Hong Kong Filmart led by Yunjin Kim-starrer House Of The Disappeared pre-selling to major Asian territories including Japan (New Select) and the Philippines (VIVA Communications).

Other titles that Finecut has closed sales on include One Step, The Age Of Shadows, The Wailing, Operation Chromite, The Net, Misbehavior and The World Of Us.

Lim Dae-woong’s mystery thriller House Of The Disappeared, which also stars K-pop group 2PM member Ok Taec-yeon, also pre-sold to Taiwan (Long Shong International), Vietnam (Red Pictures) and Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei (mm2 Entertainment). The film is still in post-production with a local release set for April 5.

Directed by Juhn Jai-hong (Poongsan, Beautiful), music drama One Step starring K-pop group 2NE1 member Sandara Park locked deals to Thiland (Studio Aromdi) and worldwide in-flight (Encore Inflight) in addition to its pre-sales to Hong Kong and Macau (Intercontinental), Philippines (VIVA Communications) and Taiwan (AV-Jet). The film is set for local release on April 6.

Kim Jee-woon’s historical spy thriller The Age Of Shadows did additional sales to Japan (Aya Pro) and Germany, Austria and Switzerland (Splendid Film) in addition to previous deals to multiple territories including North America, the UK and Spain. Soda Pictures is releasing the film in UK theatres on March 24. The film is also set for release in Japan this summer and in Germany in the second half of the year.

John H. Lee’s Korean war film Operation Chromite, starring Liam Neeson, added deals to Japan (The Klockworx) and Portugal (Films4You) where it will be released in the second half of the year. It’s also due for a wide release in Italy this July.

Na Hong Jin’s Cannes thriller The Wailing did sales to Germany, Austria and Switzerland (Alamode Filmdistribution) and Thailand (Studio Aromdi) in addition to previous deals to myriad territories including North America, France and the UK.

Kim Ki-duk’s The Net locked more deals to France (ASC Distribution), Argentina, Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay (Distribution Company Sudamericana S.A.), Greece (Danaos Films) and Denmark (Rialto Film). The film is set to open in Greece on May 4 and in France in July.

Misbehavior, the sophomore feature from Set Me Free director Kim Tae-yong, produced by Ryoo Seung-wan (Veteran), has sold to Japan (Klockworx) in addition to previous deals to Singapore, Taiwan and the Philippines. The film will be released in Taiwan April 7.

Berlinale title The World Of Us also did sales to Sweden (Swedish Film), Denmark (Fonden De Kobenhavnske/CPH Pix/Buster) and worldwide in-flight (Encore Inflight) adding to a previous slew of sales to territories including Japan, Benelux, Turkey, Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei.