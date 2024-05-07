A24’s Civil War directed by Alex Garland has crossed $100m at the global box office as of Monday to stand at $104m in a significant global theatrical success for a mid-budget film.



The dystopian thriller has earned $7.3m in the UK through Entertainment, $4.6m in Canada via Elevation Pictures, and $4.1m in France through Metropolitan.

US box office stands at $62m after Garland’s feature scored A24’s highest US opening weekend on $25.7m in April.

Civil War is the company’s most expensive production to date and reportedly cost in the region of $50m. Yet audiences around the world have responded and it ranks comfortably as A24’s second highest performer at the global box office behind multiple Oscar winner Everything Everywhere All At Once on $143m.

The thriller has earned $3.6m and $2.7m in Brazil and Mexico, respectively, through Sun; $2.4m in Germany through DCM; $2m in Australia via Roadshow; $1.8m in Spain via DeaPlaneta; $1.8m in Italy through Leone; $1.4m in Saudi Arabia via Salim Ramia; and $1.3m in Netherlands through Just Entertainment.

Elsewhere, highlights include a $905,623 haul in UAE through Salim Ramia; $813,258 in Poland via Monolith/Best Film; $654,728 in Switzerland through Ascot Elite; $642,631 in Denmark through Scanbox; and $591,451 in Thailand via M Pictures.

Civil War premiered at SXSW and stars Kirsten Dunst and Cailee Spaeny as photojournalists caught up in a brutal internecine conflict in the United States. Jesse Plemons, Nick Offerman, and Wagner Moura also star.