Fox Searchlight takes world rights to Wes Anderson's 'Isle Of Dogs'

Animated feature is currently in production in London.

Fox Searchlight Pictures has acquired worldwide rights to Wes Anderson’s forthcoming feature Isle Of Dogs, which is currently in production in London.

The director’s first feature since the Oscar-winning The Grand Budapest Hotel, which Fox Searchlight also backed, the film will be distributed in the US in partnership with producers Indian Paintbrush.

Scott Rudin, Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson are producing the feature with Anderson. The animated film has a star-studded voice cast including Bill Murray, Edward Norton, Bryan Cranston, Yoko Ono, Jeff Goldblum and Scarlett Johansson.

Isle Of Dogs marks Anderson’s second animated feature following Fantastic Mr Fox in 2009. The film also marks Indian Paintbrush’s fifth collaboration with the filmmaker.

“Wes Anderson is one of the most talented filmmakers of his, or any other, generation. His ability to write smart and unconventional screenplays and then translate them into unique experiences on screen makes him not only a unique voice in film, but one who can truly bridge the gap between independent films and crossover hits,” commented Nancy Utley and Steve Gilula, joint presidents of Fox Searchlight Pictures.

This will be Anderson’s fourth time working with Fox Searchlight and 20th Century Fox after The Grand Budapest Hotel, Fantastic Mr Fox and 2007’s The Darjeeling Limited.

Isle Of Dogs will be released in 2018.