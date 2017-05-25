IFC moves into Lars von Trier's 'House That Jack Built'

US outfit strikes Cannes deal for upcoming serial killer feature.

As Cannes Marche winds down, IFC has acquired US rights for Lars von Trier’s The House That Jack Built.

TrustNordisk’s director of international sales and marketing Susan Wendt negotiated the deal with Arianna Bocco from Sundance Selects/IFC Films.

The film, set in the 1970s United States, stars Matt Dillon as a serial killer. The cast also includes Bruno Ganz, Uma Thurman, Riley Keough, Siobhan Fallon Hogan and Sofie Grabol.

Jonathan Sehring and Lisa Schwartz, co-presidents of IFC Films/Sundance Selects said: “Lars von Trier is an unparalleled cinematic provocateur and one of the world’s great auteurs. It’s great to be working with old friends and colleagues such as Lars, Peter Aalbaek Jensen and the entire Trust team – we are anticipating audiences will see a Matt Dillon they have never dreamed of before”.

Wendt added: “IFC did a great job on Antichrist and their enthusiasm for The House That Jack Built is simply overwhelming and will surely be implemented in their work on the film”.

Peter Aalbæk Jensen, co-founder of Zentropa and executive producer, said: “The lovely people at IFC have always been generous. Now also money-wise! We celebrate this and the life-long relationship with Jonathan & Co by delivering a smashing film by notorious, Lars von Trier”.

TrustNordisk previously confirmed sales including UK and Ireland (Curzon Artificial Eye), Germany, Austria (Telemünchen), France (Films Du Losange), Latin America (California), Benelux (September), Greece (Seven), Portugal (Leopardo), Israel (Shani), Middle East (Falcon), China (DD Dream), Hong Kong (Sundream), South Korea (Atnine Film), Russia/CIS (Russian World Vision), Poland (Gutek), Hungary (Vertigo Media), Taiwan (Moviecloud), Former Yugoslavia (Cinemania), Czech Republic (Aero), Bulgaria (Euro Films), Romania (Independenta Film 97) and Baltic States (Estin Film). Nordisk will handle Nordic distribution.

The film wrapped shooting last week and will head into editing next week.

Louise Vesth produces for Zentropa. Coproducers are Film i Väst, Copenhagen Film Fund, Slot Machine, with support from Danish Film Institute, Swedish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, CNC, Film-und Medienstiftung NRW, Eurimages, MEDIA, and in cooperation with DR, Nordisk Film Distribution, Concorde Filmverleih, Potemkine, Les Films du Losange and SVT.