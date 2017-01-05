'Jackie', 'Beyoncé: Lemonade' among Art Directors Guild nominees

The Guild announced on Thursday nominations for the 21st Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards across a multitude of categories covering features, TV, commercials and music videos.

Among the film nominees were Café Society, Manchester By The Sea, Hell Or High Water and Arrival.

TV nominees encompass Game Of Thrones, The Night of and Silicon Valley, while Beyonce’s Lemonade visual extravaganza is a heavy-hitter in the music videos section.

The awards show is set for February 11 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood and Highland.

Excellence In Production Design For A Feature Film

PERIOD FILM

Café Society, Santo Loquasto

Fences, David Gropman

Hacksaw Ridge, Barry Robison

Hail, Caesar!, Jess Gonchor

Hidden Figures, Wynn Thomas

Jackie, Jean Rabasse



FANTASY FILM

Arrival, Patrice Vermette

Doctor Strange, Charles Wood

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, Stuart Craig

Passengers, Guy Hendrix Dyas

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Doug Chiang, Neil Lamont

CONTEMPORARY FILM

Hell Or High Water, Tom Duffield

La La Land, David Wasco

Lion, Chris Kennedy

Manchester By The Sea, Ruth De Jong Nocturnal

Animals, Shane Valentino

Nominees For Excellence In Production Design For Television

ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Game Of Thrones: “Blood Of My Blood” ”The Broken Man,” “No One”, Deborah Riley

Stranger Things: “The Vanishing of Will Byers,” “Holly, Jolly,” “The Upside Down”, Chris Trujillo

The Crown: “Wolferton Splash,” “Hyde Park Corner,” “Smoke and Mirrors”, Martin Childs

The Man In The High Castle: “The Tiger’s Cave,” “Land O’ Smiles,” “Fallout”, Drew Boughton

Westworld: “Pilot”, Nathan Crowley

ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Better Call Saul: “Inflatable,” “Fifi,” “Klick”, Tony Fanning

Bloodline: “Part 16,” “Part 21”, Tim Galvin

House Of Cards: “Chapter 41,” “Chapter 47,” “Chapter 48”, Steve Arnold

Mr. Robot: “Eps2.0_unm4sk-pt1.tc,” “Eps2.4_m4ster-slave.aes,” “Eps2.9_pyth0n- pt1.p7z”, Anastasia White

Preacher: “See,” “South Will Rise Again,” “Finish The Song”, Dave Blass

TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

American Horror Story: Roanoke: “Chapter 4”, Andrew Murdock

Black Mirror: “Nosedive,” “Playtest,” “San Junipero”, Joel Collins, James Foster, Nicholas Palmer

Sherlock: “The Abominable Bride”, Arwel W. Jones

The Night Of: “Pilot”, Patrizia Von Brandenstein

The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story: “100% Not Guilty,” “Marcia, Marcia, Marcia,” “Manna From Heaven”, Jeffrey Mossa

HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Mozart In The Jungle: “Now I Will Sing”, Tommaso Ortino

Silicon Valley: “Two In The Box,” “Vachmanity Insanity,” “Daily Active Users”, Richard Toyon

Transparent: “If I Were A Bell”, Cat Smith

The Last Man On Earth: “Pitch Black,” “The Power of Power,” “Mama’s Hideaway”, Bruce Robert Hill

Veep: “Kissing Your Sister”, Jim Gloster

MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

2 Broke Girls: “And The 80’s Movie,” “And The Godmama Drama,” “And The Two Openings: Part Two”, Glenda Rovello

Baby Daddy: “Love & Carriage,” “Room-Mating,” “Stupid Cupid”, Greg Grande

The Big Bang Theory: “The Positive Negative Reaction,” “The Big Bear Precipitation,” “The Fermentation Bifurcation”, John Shaffner

The Great Indoors: “Pilot”, Glenda Rovello

The Ranch: “Leavin’s Been Comin’ (For A Long, Long Time)”, John Shaffner

AWARDS OR EVENT SPECIAL

Beyoncé: “Lemonade”, Hannah Beachler

Grease Live!, David Korins

Hairspray Live!, Derek Mclane

The 68th Primetime Emmy Awards, Tamlyn Wright, Baz Halpin

The Oscars, Derek Mclane

SHORT FORMAT: WEB SERIES, MUSIC VIDEO OR COMMERCIAL

Adidas: “Basketball Needs Creators”, Ruth De Jong

Beyoncé: Lemonade “6 Inch”, JC Molina

Beyoncé: Lemonade “Denial”, Jason Hougaard

Beyoncé: Lemonade “Hold Up”, Jason Hougaard

IPhone 7: “Balloons”, James Chinlund

VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES

American Grit: “Ruck Up” Mercedes Younger

Portlandia: “Weirdo Beach” Schuyler Telleen

Saturday Night Live: “Larry David/The 1975,” “Peter Dinklage/Gwen Stefani,” “Tom Hanks/Lady Gaga”

Keith Ian Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph Detullio

The Ellen Degeneres Show: “Ellen’s Halloween Show”Production Designer: Karen Weber

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: “Ep. 0417,” “Ep. 0461,” “Ep. 0493” Eugene Lee, Peter Baran

The Voice: “The Blind Auditions, Part 3,” “The Battles Premiere, Part 2” Anton Goss, James Pearse Connelly

As previously announced, Gene Allen, the Oscar-winning production designer behind My Fair Lady, A Star is Born and Les Girls, will be inducted into the Art Directors Guild Hall of Fame.

The ADG will also present four Lifetime Achievement Awards to Emmy-winning production designer René Lagler, scenic artist Albert Obregon, Emmy-nominated set designer Cate Bangs and senior illustrator Joseph Musso.

Final online balloting will be held from January 9–February 9. The ADG Awards are open only to productions made within the US by producers who have signed the IATSE agreement. International entries are acceptable without restrictions.