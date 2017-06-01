James Finn appointed head of marketing for FoxNext

Finn will continue as executive vice-president and co-head of marketing for Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment.

James Finn has been named executive vice-president and head of marketing for FoxNext.

The recently created division consists of FoxNext Games, FoxNext Destinations and FoxNext VR Studio and works across Twentieth Century Fox Film and Fox Networks Group.

In his new role, Finn will oversee all aspects of marketing for FoxNext, developing campaigns from creative development through commercial release across VR, gaming and interactive content.

Finn will continue in his current role as executive vice-president and co-head of marketing for Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment and will also continue oversight of marketing projects for the Fox Innovation Lab.

Finn will begin his new dual role immediately, reporting to both Salil Mehta, president of FoxNext, and Keith Feldman, president of Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment.

The executive is a 17-year veteran at Fox, having worked across Twentieth Century Fox Film in theatrical, Fox Searchlight and Home Entertainment.

Mehta said: “FoxNext is focused on developing industry leading interactive experiences and enabling storytellers to bring audiences closer to characters and deeper into their favourite storylines than ever before. James brings a keen understanding of consumer behaviour, strong media savvy and extensive relationships that enhance our ability to remain at the forefront of technology and entertainment.”

Feldman said: “James blends deep consumer marketing experience with an innovative mindset, and he will continue to play a critical role in developing our strategic approach globally across our digital and disc businesses.”

Finn added: “I am excited to hit the ground running as FoxNext begins to lay the foundation on the future of immersive experiences. The opportunity that Keith and Salil have given me across both divisions is proof of the genuine collaborative spirit that thrives at Fox. I’m glad I can call it home.”