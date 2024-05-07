Myriad Pictures will launch talks with international buyers in Cannes next week on the survival thriller Walking Supply from Ireland-based Brick Lane Entertainment, Kemodo Entertainment, and Mountain Man Media.

Stuntman Derek Barnes directs a script he co-wrote with stars James McDougall and Douglas Nyback, and James Mark, and Todd Slater produced the film.

Joel Labelle and Ian Matthews round out the cast on the story of three men who escape a Russian labour camp and must overcome the treacherous wilderness and each other in a brutal fight for survival.

The film opens with an armed raid on the Russian offices of an international corporation. Kidnapped and taken hostage, some of the workers end up in a remote labour camp. Hardened inmates Kurt (Nyback) and Anthony (Labelle), save Henry (McDougall) from the lecherous grip of another inmate and his henchman (Matthews).

Henry finds himself in a position to help his new associates escape, igniting a chaotic prison break.

Saban Films will distribute in the US later this year.

Barnes said, “As a stuntman turned filmmaker, Walking Supply is a dream come true. From dangling off cliffs to falling into frozen lakes, climbing up mountains and smashing trucks through gates – this is the type of high-octane, independent, venturous project that I’ve always wanted to tackle. The cast and crew braved the elements with relentless spirit, allowing us to turn this wild idea of a passion project into a reality.”

“Derek Barnes and his team have crafted an action-packed thriller that grabs you by the throat from the first scene and never lets go,” said Scott Bedno, Myriad Pictures’SVP of distribution and acquisitions.

Producer Slater of Brick Lane Entertainment brokered the deal on behalf of the filmmakers with Bedno.