Kaurismäki, Potter, Trueba among Berlin 2017 first wave

Aki Kaurismäki, Oren Moverman, Agnieszka Holland, Sally Potter among Competition lineup.

The first 14 films have been announced for the Competition and Berlinale Special sections of the 67th Berlin International Film Festival.

Among directors with movies in competition are Aki Kaurismäki, Oren Moverman, Agnieszka Holland, Andres Veiel, Sebastián Lelio and Sally Potter.

Festival veteran Kaurismäki will debut new film The Other Side Of Hope about a Finnish travelling salesman who meets a Syrian refugee.

Moverman’s (The Messenger) mystery-drama The Dinner stars Richard Gere, Laura Linney, Steve Coogan, Rebecca Hall and Chloë Sevigny. Based on the novel by Herman Koch, the film looks at at how far parents will go to protect their children.

Oscar-nominated Holland, who was nominated for the Golden Bear in 1981, will be at the Berlinale with crime-drama Pokot.

Potter returns to Berlin with ensemble comedy-drama The Party starring Patricia Clarkson, Bruno Ganz, Cherry Jones, Emily Mortimer, Cillian Murphy, Kristin Scott Thomas and Timothy Spall.

Sebastián Lelio, who won the Berlin Competition’s jury prize in 2013 for Gloria, will be at the Berlinale with Spanish-langauge drama A Fantastic Woman.

All movies announced in Competition are world premieres other than Kaurismäki’s which will play in Finland ahead of its Berlin berth.

Fernando Trueba’s comedy-drama The Queen Of Spain, starring Penelope Cruz, will get its international premiere in the Berlinale Special strand. The move charts the misadventures of a Spanish crew during the filming of an American movie in 1950’s Spain.

Competition

A teströl és a lélekröl (On Body and Soul) (Hungary)

dir. Ildiko Enyedi

Starring Géza Morcsányi, Alexandra Borbély, Zoltán Schneider

World premiere

Ana, mon amour (Romania / Germany / France)

dir. Călin Peter Netzer

Starring Mircea Postelnicu, Diana Cavallioti, Carmen Tănase, Adrian Titieni, Vlad Ivanov

World premiere

Beuys - Documentary (Germany)

dir. Andres Veiel

World premiere

Colo (Portugal / France)

dir. Teresa Villaverde

Starring João Pedro Vaz, Alice Albergaria Borges, Beatriz Batarda, Clara Jost

World premiere

The Dinner (USA)

dir. Oren Moverman

Starring Richard Gere, Laura Linney, Steve Coogan, Rebecca Hall, Chloë Sevigny

World premiere

Félicité (France / Senegal / Belgium / Germany / Lebanon)

dir. Alain Gomis

Starring Véro Tshanda Beya, Gaetan Claudia, Papi Mpaka

World premiere

The Party (United Kingdom)

dir. Sally Potter

Starring Patricia Clarkson, Bruno Ganz, Cherry Jones, Emily Mortimer, Cillian Murphy, Kristin Scott Thomas, Timothy Spall

World premiere

Pokot (Spoor) (Poland / Germany / Czech Republic / Sweden / Slovak Republic)

dir. Agnieszka Holland

Starring Agnieszka Mandat, Wiktor Zborowski, Miroslav Krobot, Jakub Gierszał, Patricia Volny, Borys Szyc

World premiere

Toivon tuolla puolen (The Other Side of Hope) (Finland)

dir. Aki Kaurismäki

Starring Sakari Kuosmanen, Sherwan Haji

International premiere

Una Mujer Fantástica (Chile / Germany / USA / Spain)

dir. Sebastián Lelio

Starring Daniela Vega, Francisco Reyes, Luis Gnecco, Aline Küppenheim, Amparo Noguera

World premiere

Berlinale Special

Berlinale Special Gala at the Friedrichstadt-Palast

La Reina de España (The Queen of Spain) (Spain)

By Fernando Trueba

Starring Penélope Cruz, Antonio Resines, Chino Darín, Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin, Neus Asensi, Ana Belén

International premiere

Le jeune Karl Marx (The Young Karl Marx) (France / Germany / Belgium)

dir. Raoul Peck

Starring August Diehl, Stefan Konarske, Vicky Krieps, Hannah Steele, Olivier Gourmet

World premiere

Últimos días en La Habana (Last Days in Havana) (Cuba / Spain)

dir. Fernando Pérez

Starring Jorge Martínez, Patricio Wood, Gabriela Ramos

European premiere

Berlinale Special at the Volksbühne

Acht Stunden sind kein Tag (Eight Hours Don’t Make a Day)

Federal Republic of Germany 1972 – TV series with 5 episodes

dir. Rainer Werner Fassbinder

Starring Hanna Schygulla, Gottfried John, Luise Ullrich, Werner Finck, Irm Hermann

World premiere of the restored version