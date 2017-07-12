Locarno Festival 2017 line-up revealed

Atomic Blonde, The Big Sick, The Song Of Scorpions among line-up.

The line-up for the 70th Locarno Festival (Aug 2-12) in Switzerland has been announced.

The 16-strong Piazza Grande strand features 11 world premieres, including opening night film Tomorrow And Every Other Day directed by Noemie Lvovsky and starring Mathieu Amalric, and closing night music doc Gotthard - One Life, One Soul, about the swiss rock band.

Other Piazza Grande films include Atomic Blonde with Charlize Theron, Good Time starring Robert Pattinson, Kumail Nanjiani’s The Big Sick, What Happened to Monday? with Glenn Close and the world premiere of Anup Singh’s The Song of Scorpions, starring Irrfan Khan, who will attend the festival.

Amelie director Mathieu Kassovitz will receive the festival’s 2017 Excellence Award and Nastassja Kinski will be honoured with a lifetime achievement award.

Michel Merkt (Toni Erdmann, Elle) will receive the festival’s best independent producer award.

As previously announced, Adrien Brody will receive the honorary 2017 Leopard Club award.

The event, re-branded as the Locarno Festival this year, will feature new initiatives including a Locarno Kids section and four new theatres.

The festival’s retrospective is dedicated to B-movie legend Jacques Tourneur (1904 - 1977), whose 1943 classic I Walked With A Zombie plays in the Piazza Grande section.

Full line-up

Wp denotes world premiere, Ip denotes international premiere.

Piazza Grande

Amori Che Non Sanno Stare Al Mondo by Francesca Comencini ( Wp )

by Francesca Comencini ( ) Atomic Blonde by David Leitch

by David Leitch Chien by Samuel Benchetrit ( Wp )

by Samuel Benchetrit ( ) Demain Et Tous Les Autres Jours , Noémie Lvovsky ( Wp )

, Noémie Lvovsky ( ) Drei Zinnen By Jan Zabeil ( Wp )

By Jan Zabeil ( ) Good Time By Ben Safdie, Joshua Safdie

By Ben Safdie, Joshua Safdie Gotthard - One Life, One Soul By Kevin Merz (Wp)

By Kevin Merz (Wp) I Walked With A Zombie By Jacques Tourneur

By Jacques Tourneur Iceman By Felix Randau ( Wp )

By Felix Randau ( ) Laissez Bronzer Les Cadavres By Hélène Cattet, Bruno Forzani ( Wp )

By Hélène Cattet, Bruno Forzani ( ) Lola Pater By Nadir Moknèche ( Wp )

By Nadir Moknèche ( ) Sicilia! By Jean-Marie Straub, Danièle Huillet

By Jean-Marie Straub, Danièle Huillet Sparring By Samuel Jouy ( Wp )

By Samuel Jouy ( ) The Big Sick By Michael Showalter

By Michael Showalter The Song Of Scorpions By Anup Singh ( Wp )

By Anup Singh ( ) What Happened To Monday? By Tommy Wirkola (Wp)

Concorso Internazionale

9 Doigts By F.J. Ossang ( Wp )

By F.J. Ossang ( ) As Boas Maneiras By Juliana Rojas, Marco Dutra ( Wp )

By Juliana Rojas, Marco Dutra ( ) Charleston By Andreï Cretulescu ( Wp )

By Andreï Cretulescu ( ) Did You Wonder Who Fired The Gun? By Travis Wilkerson ( Wp )

By Travis Wilkerson ( ) En El Séptimo Día by Jim Mackay ( Ip )

by Jim Mackay ( ) Freiheit By Jan Speckenbach ( Wp )

By Jan Speckenbach ( ) Gemini By Aaron Katz ( Ip )

By Aaron Katz ( ) Gli Asteroidi By Germano Maccioni ( Wp )

By Germano Maccioni ( ) Goliath By Dominik Locher ( Wp )

By Dominik Locher ( ) Good Luck By Ben Russell ( Wp )

By Ben Russell ( ) La Telenovela Errante By Raúl Ruiz, Valéria Sarmiento ( Wp )

By Raúl Ruiz, Valéria Sarmiento ( ) Lucky By John Carroll Lynch (Ip)

By John Carroll Lynch (Ip) Madame Hyde By Serge Bozon ( Wp )

By Serge Bozon ( ) Mrs. Fang By Wang Bing ( Ip )

By Wang Bing ( ) Qing Ting Zhi Yan (Dragonfly Eyes) By Xu Bing ( Wp )

By Xu Bing ( ) Ta Peau Si Lisse By Denis Côté ( Wp )

By Denis Côté ( ) Vinterbrødre ( Winter Brothers ) By Hlynur Pálmason ( Wp )

( ) By Hlynur Pálmason ( ) Wajib (Duty) By Annemarie Jacir (Wp)

Concorso Cineasti Del Presente